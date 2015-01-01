पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Gujarat Ahmedabad Lockdown Night Curfew Update | Ahmedabad Night Curfew Guidelines; Night Curfew In Ahmedabad As COVID Cases Rise

भास्कर अपील- घबराएं नहीं:अहमदाबाद में लॉकडाउन की अफवाह, जरूरी चीजें खरीदने के लिए बाजारों में भीड़

अहमदाबाद42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कालूपुर मार्केट में सुबह से ही खरीदारी के लिए लोगों की भीड़ जुटी उमड़ पड़ी। लोगों ने न तो मास्क लगाया, न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखा।
  • अहमदाबाद में शुक्रवार रात 9 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते अहमदाबाद में शुक्रवार (20 नवंबर) रात 9 बजे से सोमवार (23 नवंबर) सुबह 6 बजे तक (57 घंटे) कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। हालांकि, पूरे शहर में अफवाह है कि शहर में फिर से लंबा लॉकडाउन लगने वाला है। इसी के चलते D-मार्ट समेत बाजारों में जरूरी वस्तुएं खरीदने वालों का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा।

अहमदाबाद के कालूपुर मार्केट में शुक्रवार सुबह से ही ये आलम है कि बाजार में पैर रखने तक की जगह नहीं है। इसी को लेकर दैनिक भास्कर ने शहरवासियों से अपील की है कि अफवाह पर ध्यान न दें। ये कर्फ्यू सिर्फ आज रात 9 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे तक ही रहेगा।

लोगों की भीड़ से और फैल सकता है कोरोना
मॉल से लेकर मार्केट और सब्जी मंडियों तक खरीदारी के लिए भारी भीड़ है, जिससे कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बढ़ रहा है। इस दौरान भी लोग न तो मास्क लगा रहे हैं और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल रख रहे हैं। इसी के चलते अब नगर निगम द्वारा वे दुकानें सील की जा रही हैं, जहां भीड़ ज्यादा हो रही है।

लॉकडाउन की अफवाह के बाद लोगों ने जरूरी सामान खरीदना शुरू किया।
गुजरात में लॉकडाउन की बात अफवाह - सीएम रूपाणी
गुजरात में फिर से लॉकडाउन की अफवाह पर मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी ने कहा कि ये महज अफवाह है। गुजरात में लॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा। ये सिर्फ वीकेंड कर्फ्यू है, जो आज रात 9 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे तक ही रहेगा।

अहमदाबाद में कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात
दिवाली के बाद से अहमदाबाद में तो कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात बन गए हैं। एक ही दिन में, यानी 16 नवंबर को, सिविल अस्पताल में 140 मरीजों को भर्ती करवाया गया था। इसके बाद से हर रोज कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 100 से ऊपर ही जा रही है। वहीं, ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत वाले मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी से इजाफा हो रहा है।

अहमदाबाद के सिविल अस्पताल में इस समय 723 कोरोना के मरीज हैं, जिनमें से 384 की हालत तो ऐसी है कि उन्हें बिना ऑक्सीजन के रखा ही नहीं जा सकता। वहीं, अब सांस में तकलीफ वाले मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। इसी के चलते राज्य सरकार ने हालात से निपटने के लिए और केंद्र खोलने की घोषणा की है।

स्थिति के विस्फोटक होने का खतरा: सुपरिंटेंडेंट
इस बारे में सिविल अस्पताल के सुपरिंटेंडेंट जेपी मोदी ने बताया कि फिलहाल यहां 195 मरीज वेंटीलेटर पर हैं, जिनमें से 94 बायपेप पर हैं। इसके अलावा 68 NRBM (11 लीटर पर मिनट ऑक्सीजन), 160 (o2 मास्क - 2 लीटर पर मिनट ऑक्सीजन) पर हैं। पिछले दो दिनों से मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है और अन्य कॉर्पोरेशन के अस्पतालों में और होम क्वारैंटाइन मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। इससे
स्थिति के विस्फोटक होने का खतरा मंडरा रहा है।

