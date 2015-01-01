पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Silence Of Curfew Remained In The City Overnight, Crowds Of People Gathered In The Market As Soon As Morning

रात जैसी भी हो, दिन तो ऐसे हैं!:रातभर सूरत में रहा कर्फ्यू का सन्नाटा, सुबह होते ही बाजारों में टूट पड़ी लोगों की भीड़

सूरत26 मिनट पहले
सूरत शहर की पूणा सब्जी मंडी में उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़।
  • सरकार के इन दावों के बीच भी कि लॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा, लोग विश्वास करने को तैयार नहीं हैं
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते अहमदाबाद, वडोदरा, राजकोट और सूरत में वीकेंड नाइट कर्फ्यू है

गुजरात में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते अहमदाबाद, वडोदरा, राजकोट और सूरत में वीकेंड नाइट कर्फ्यू है। कर्फ्यू लगाने का उद्देश्य ही भीड़ कम कर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करवाना है, लेकिन शायद लोग ऐसा करने तैयार नहीं। तस्वीर में दिखाई दे रहा ये नजारा सूरत शहर की सब्जी मंडी का है, जहां सुबह 6 बजे कर्फ्यू हटते ही लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। इस दौरान किसी को भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल नहीं था।

सुबह 6 बजे कर्फ्यू हटते ही मार्केट में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी।
सुबह 6 बजे कर्फ्यू हटते ही मार्केट में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी।

लॉकडाउन लगने के डर है लोगों में
इस बारे में दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने जब लोगों से बातचीत की तो पता चला कि लोगों में लॉकडाउन का डर है। सरकार के इन दावों के बीच भी कि लॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा, लोग विश्वास करने को तैयार नहीं हैं। कई लोगों का कहना था कि पहले भी इसी तरह लॉकडाउन धीरे-धीरे कर लंबा होता चला गया और भूखों मरने की नौबत आ चुकी थी। कम से कम खाने-पीने की चीजें खरीदकर ही रख लें।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तो दूर, लोग मास्क तक लगाने को तैयार नहीं।
सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तो दूर, लोग मास्क तक लगाने को तैयार नहीं।

प्रशासन के दावे सिर्फ कागजों तक ही सीमित
शहर में जहां-जहां भीड़ है, वहां पालिका द्वारा एन्फोर्समेंट की कार्रवाई का दावा किया जा रहा है। लेकिन, ये तस्वीरें देखकर कहा जा सकता है कि कार्रवाई जमीन पर कम और कागजों में ज्यादा है। जबकि, लोगों की इस भीड़ से कोरोना विस्फोट होने का खतरा मंडरा रहा है। बता दें, कोरोना के मामले में गुजरात में अहमदाबाद के बात सूरत ही दूसरा सबसे पीड़ित शहर रह चुका है। अब जबकि कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का खतरा है तो स्थिति भयानक हो सकती है।

