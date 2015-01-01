पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटरी पर मिला कोबरा कमांडो का शव:दिवाली पर ट्रेन से गुजरात के लिए रवाना हुआ था कमांडो, मध्यप्रदेश में रेल ट्रैक पर मिला शव

गुजरातएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिहार रेजीमेंट-5 के कोबरा कमांडो अजीत सिंह परमार की फाइल फोटो।
  • 12 नवंबर को अजीत सिंह अपने पैतृक घर कोडीनार (गुजरात) के लिए ट्रेन से रवाना हुए थे
  • आखिरी बार 13 नवंबर को रात के करीब 11 बजे उन्होंने मंगेतर हिना से फोन पर बात की थी

गुजरात के गिर-सोमनाथ जिले के कोडीनार निवासी और बिहार रेजीमेंट-5 के कोबरा कमांडो अजीत सिंह परमार का शव मध्यप्रदेश में रतलाम के पास रेलवे ट्रैक के पास मिला है। अजीत सिंह 13 नवंबर की रात से ही लापता थे, जिसके बाद उनके परिवार ने रेलवे मंत्री को ट्वीट भी किया था।

अजीत सिंह दिल्ली में राजधानी ट्रेन नं. 02952 से लापता हो गए हैं। वह दिल्ली से वडोदरा के लिए ट्रेन में सवार हुए थे। 14 नवंबर की सुबह 4 बजे उन्हें वडोदरा पहुंच जाना था। उनका सामान कल सुबह 11 बजे के करीब मुंबई स्टेशन पर ट्रेन की साफ-सफाई के दौरान उतारा गया और आरपीएफ को इसकी जानकारी दी गई थी। इसके बाद से ही उनकी तलाश जारी थी।

आखिरी बार मंगेतर से की थी बात
12 नवंबर को अजीत सिंह बिहार रेजीमेंट से छुट्टी लेकर अपने पैतृक घर कोडीनार (गुजरात) के लिए ट्रेन से रवाना हुए थे। इसके बाद 13 नवंबर को रात के करीब 11 बजे उन्होंने मंगेतर हिना से मोबाइल पर बात की थी।

हिना से उन्होंने कहा था कि वडोदरा पहुंचकर सुबह 4 बजे कॉल करूंगा। लेकिन इसी बीच मध्यप्रदेश के रतलाम जिले के हालोत रेलवे ट्रैक से उनका शव बरामद हुआ। यानी की मंगेतर को कॉल करने के करीब एक घंटे बाद ही मध्यप्रदेश के रतलाम शहर पहुंचने वाले थे। वहीं, सुबह न तो उनका परिवार के किसी सदस्य को कोई कॉल ही आया और न ही वे सुबह 4 बजे वडोदरा पहुंचे।

ट्रेन से गिरकर मौत होने की आशंका
आशंका है कि अजीत सिंह की चलती ट्रेन से गिरकर मौत हो गई। हालांकि, पोस्टमॉर्टम और पुलिस जांच के बाद ही स्थिति साफ हो पाएगी। फिलहाल, पुलिस उस ट्रेन में सवार अन्य यात्रियों का भी पता करके उनसे पूछताछ कर रही है।

