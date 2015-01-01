पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिन में भी सख्ती:कर्फ्यू रात का, फिर भी दिन में बाजारबंदी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कोरोना संक्रमण काबू रखने के लिए सेंट्रल जोन में चाय की थड़ियां, पान की दुकानें बंद

रात का कर्फ्यू लागू होने के दूसरे दिन मनपा की टीम ने चौटा बाजार को दिन में भी बंद करवा दिया। सेंट्रल जोन की टीम का कहना था कि चौटा बाजार में सुबह 11 बजे तक भीड़ बढ़ी हुई थी और ज्यादातर जगह दो गज की दूरी और मास्क की अनदेखी हो रही थी। हालांकि करीब दो घंटे बंद रहने के बाद भीड़ छंटते ही बाजार फिर से खुल गया।

दिन में भी बाजार बंद करवाने को लेकर व्यापारियों में नाराजगी देखी गई। दूसरी ओर मनपाकर्मियों का कहना है कि दुकानदार भी नियमों की अनदेखी कर रहे हैं। साथ ही मनपाकर्मी और पुलिसकर्मी मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों से जुर्माना वसूल रहे हैं। मजूरा रिंग रोड के पास, महिधरपुरा और अठवा जोन में भी जहां सड़क पर सामान बचने वालों को हटा दिया गया।

कुछ मॉल और भीड़ भाड़ वाले कई शोरूम को भी बंद करवाया गया। व्यापारियों को रात 8 बजे तक दुकानें बंद करने को कहा गया है। सेन्ट्रल जोन में कोरोना के केस बढ़ने से चाय की थड़ियां और पान-मावा की दुकानों को बंद करवा दिया गया है। मनपा कमिश्नर बंछा निधिपाणी ने शहर का जायजा लिया। पुलिस वैन से स्पीकर लगाकर पूरे शहर में लोगों को जागरूक कर रही है।

  • सुबह बाजार खुला: चौटा बाजार में सुबह से ही उमड़ी भीड़, मनपा हरकत में आई
  • दोपहर में बाजार बंद: मनपा टीम ने नियमों की अनदेखी बताकर दुकानें बंद करवा दीं
  • 2 घंटे बाद फिर खुला: भीड़ छंटने के बाद दोपहर बाद चौटा बाजार फिर से खुल गया

आगे क्या: बाजार में गार्ड तैनात रहेंगे, दुकानदारों पर भी होगी कार्रवाई

मनपा अधिकारियों के मुताबिक चौटा बाजार जैसे भीड़भाड़ वाले बाजारों में नियमों की पालना करवाने के लिए अब अपने गार्ड तैनात रहेंगे। जिन दुकानों में बिना मास्क के ग्राहक दिखेंगे उन दुकानदारों के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। दुकानों में नो मास्क नो एंट्री का नियम पालन करने के लिए रविवार को आदेश दे दिया गया।

एपीएमसी: आज से पास के बिना प्रवेश नहीं

पुलिस कमिश्नर अजय तोमर एसीपी सहित अन्य अधिकारियों ने एपीएमसी चेयरमैन रमणजानी, वाइस चेयरमैन संदीप देसाई तथा डायरेक्टरों के साथ बैठक की। तय हुआ कि सोमवार से पास के साथ ही मार्केट में प्रवेश मिल सकेगा। मार्केट में प्रवेश गेट पर सैनिटाइज टनल बनाया गया है।

सूरत इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के अनुसार मनपा कमिश्नर ने एसोसिएशन के साथ बैठक कर कहा कि सभी अस्पतालों में कोरोना के मरीजों के लिए व्यवस्था रखी जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें