  Curfew Will Remain In Ahmedabad Tonight From 9 Am To 6 Am, Decision Taken Due To Rising Cases Of Corona

बेकाबू हुआ कोरोना:अहमदाबाद में आज रात 9 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू रहेगा, कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते लिया फैसला

अहमदाबाद22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिविल के सुपरिटेंडेंट जेपी मोदी ने स्थिति और ज्यादा बिगड़ने की आशंका जताई

अहमदाबाद में कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए कर्फ्यू लागू करने का फैसला किया गया है। कर्फ्यू रात 9 से सुबह 6 तक रहेगा, जो 20 नवंबर से लागू होकर अगले आदेश तक प्रभावी रहेगा। बता दें, दिवाली के बाद से अहमदाबाद में तो कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात बन गए हैं।

जहां, एक ही दिन यानी की 16 नवंबर को सिविल अस्पताल में 140 मरीजों को भर्ती करवाया गया था। इसके बाद से हर रोज कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 100 से ऊपर ही जा रही है। वहीं, ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत वाले मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी से इजाफा हो रहा है।दिवाली के चलते अहमदाबाद सहित सभी जगह बाजारों के हालात चिंताजनक थे।

क्योंकि, लोग बिना मास्क के और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की परवाह न करते हुए खरीदारी करते नजर आ रहे थे। इसी के चलते अब कोरोना के मामलों में तेजी आ गई है। अब कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए अस्पतालों के बाहर लाइनें लगनी शुरू हो गई हैं। आज ही सिविल अस्पताल में 150 से ज्यादा लोग कोरोना की जांच कराने पहुंचे।

स्थिति के विस्फोटक होने का खतरा : सुपरिटेंडेंट

सिविल में 475 मरीज ऑक्सीजन के बिना रहने की स्थिति में नहीं अहमदाबाद के सिविल अस्पताल में इस समय 723 कोरोना के मरीज हैं, जिनमें से 384 की हालत तो ऐसी है कि उन्हें बिना ऑक्सीजन के रखा ही नहीं जा सकता। वहीं, अब सांस में तकलीफ वाले मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है।

इसी के चलते राज्य सरकार ने हालात से निपटने के लिए और केंद्र खोलने की घोषणा की है। इस बारे में सिविल अस्पताल के सुपरिटेंडेंट जेपी मोदी ने बताया कि फिलहाल यहां 195 मरीज वेंटीलेटर पर हैं, जिनमें से 94 बायपेप पर हैं। इसके अलावा 68 NRBM (11 लीटर पर मिनट ऑक्सीजन), 160 (o2 मास्क - 2 लीटर पर मिनट ऑक्सीजन) पर हैं। पिछले दो दिनों से मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है और अन्य कॉर्पोरेशन के अस्पतालों में और होम क्वॉरेंटीन मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। इससे स्थिति के विस्फोटक होने का खतरा मंडरा रहा है।

गुजरात हाईकोर्ट के 3 जज कोरोना पॉजिटिव

राज्य में कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण फिर तेजी से बढ़ने लगा है। राज्य में खासतौर पर अहमदाबाद में संक्रमितों की संख्या में वृद्धि हो रही है। इसकी चपेट में हाईकोर्ट के तीन जज भी आ गए हैं। जिसके चलते आगामी 23 नवंबर से कोर्ट में फिजिकल कार्यवाही शुरू होने को लेकर फिर से असमंजस की स्थिति बन गई है।

बता दें इससे पहले अक्टूबर में स्टाफ के कई कर्मचारियों के पॉजीटिव होने के बाद से फिजिकल कोर्ट बंद हो गया था और मामलों की ऑनलाइन ही सुनवाई चल रही थी। हाईकोर्ट के जिन तीन जजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई है, उनमें जस्टिस आरएम सरीन, जस्टिस एसी राव और जस्टिस जीआर उधवाणी शामिल हैं।गुजरात में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 1282 नए मामले सामने आए, 1274 रिकवर हुए और आठ की मौत हुई है।

