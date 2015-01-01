पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

‘गति’ तूफान सक्रिय:अरब सागर में 6 घंटे में 32 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से बढ़ रहा आगे, जाफराबाद-वेरावल पोर्ट पर लगाए गए सिग्नल

अमरेली9 मिनट पहले
जाफराबाद पोर्ट पर लगाया गया सिग्नल।
  • ये तूफान के 25 नवम्बर को तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के तटों को पार करेगा
  • सावधानी के मद्देनजर मछुआरों को दरिया में नहीं जाने की सूचना दी गई है

दक्षिण-पश्चिम अरब समुद्र में तूफान सक्रिय हो गया है। इस तूफान को ‘गति’ नाम दिया गया है। गति तूफान 6 घंटे में 32 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से आगे बढ़ रहा है। इसके बाद जाफराबाद और वेरावल बंदर पर 2 नंबर का सिग्नल लगाया गया है। हालांकि, अभी जाफराबाद से लगा समुद्री एरिया शांत है।

सावधानियों के मद्देनजर सिग्नल लगाया गया है और 26 नवंबर तक मछुआरों को समुद्र में नहीं जाने की सूचना दी गई है। यह तूफान यमन की ओर आगे बढ़ने वाला है। अरबी समुद्र में डिप्रेशन का कोई असर देखने को नहीं मिला, लेकिन हवाओं की रफ्तार में बढ़ोत्तरी होने पर सावधानियां बरतने के मद्देनजर जाफराबाद बंदर पर 1 नंबर का सिग्नल लगाया गया है। इसके अलावा मछुआरों को सचेत रहकर दरिया में नहीं जाने की सूचना दी गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार फिलहाल दरिया में सामान्य स्थिति है।

मौसम विभाग के अनुमान के मुताबिक ये तूफान के 25 नवम्बर को तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के तटों को पार करेगा। इस दौरान हवा की रफ्तार 100 से 120 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा रह सकती है। कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश की भी संभावना है। एहतियातन मछुआरों को समंदर में नहीं जाने की सलाह दी गई है।

