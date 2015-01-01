पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुजरात में जारी रहेगी सख्ती:अहमदाबाद में दिन का कर्फ्यू खत्म, सूरत सहित 4 शहरों में जारी रहेगा रात का कर्फ्यू

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पसरा सन्नाटा: तस्वीर सूरत के श्याम मंदिर के पास रात 9 बजे की है
  • कोरोना के नए संक्रमित और मौतें बढ़ीं, मास्क नहीं पहनने पर अब एक हजार रुपए जुर्माना
  • सीएम बोले- सख्ती से करवाई जाएगी नियमों की पालना
  • करीब 5 हजार शादियों के आयोजन पर असर

अहमदाबाद में जारी 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे खत्म हो जाएगा, लेकिन इसी दिन से रात का कर्फ्यू शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके साथ ही सूरत, वडोदरा और राजकोट में भी शनिवार से लागू हुआ रात 9 से सुबह 6 बजे तक का कर्फ्यू आगे भी जारी रहेगा। मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी ने रविवार को कहा कि इन चारों शहरों में अब सोमवार से सिर्फ नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाया जाएगा और इसका सख्ती से पालन करवाया जाएगा।

राज्य में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर मास्क नहीं पहनने पर जुर्माने की रक़म 1000 रुपए कर दी गई है। दूसरी ओर नाइट कर्फ्यू के चलते प्रदेश में करीब पांच हजार शादियों के कार्यक्रमों में बदलाव करना पड़ सकता है। सरकार बोल चुकी है कि लॉकडाउन नहीं लगाया जाएगा, लेकिन कई लोग आशंकित हैं। कई लोगों का कहना था कि पहले भी इसी तरह लॉकडाउन धीरे-धीरे कर लंबा होता चला गया था।

कम से कम खाने-पीने की चीजें खरीदकर ही रख लें। अहमदाबाद शहर में 57 घंटे के कर्फ्यू के दौरान बाहर से आने वाले यात्रियों के लिए छूट रही। मनपा और पुलिस ने फुटपाथ पर रहने वालों और कई श्रमिक बस्तियों में खाना पहुंचाने का इंतजाम किया।

सूरत: मंडी से लेकर बाजार तक रही भीड़

पूणा गाम सब्जी मार्केट में रविवार सुबह से ही ऐसा माहौल था, जैसे कि शहर में फिर से लॉकडाउन लगने वाला है। यहां के एपीएमसी मार्केट में कई लोग सब्जी की खरीदारी करते वक्त बिना मास्क पहने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की अनदेखी करते दिखे। मंडी में कई लोग बिना मास्क के पहुंच गए।

वडोदरा: आधे घंटे पहले ही बाजार बंद

मंगल बाजार, नवा बाजार, रावपुरा, दांडिया बाजार, एमजी रोड सहित सभी बड़े बाजार कर्फ्यू लगने के आधे घंटे पहले ही बंद हो गए थे। लेकिन सुबह कर्फ्यू हटते ही सभी बाजारों में भीड़ नजर आई। किराना दुकानों से लेकर सब्जी मंडी तक लोगों का हुजूम दिखा।

राजकोट: सख्ती के चलते भीड़ कम रही

राजकोट के कालावड रोड, गोंदावाली मार्केट का भी यही हाल था। दूध-किराना से लेकर सभी मार्केट में भीड़ नजर आई। हालांकि, शहर के कालावड रोड, याज्ञीक रोड और मोरबी रोड पर पुलिस की सख्त चेकिंग के चलते वाहनों की आवाजाही अन्य दिनों के मुकाबले कम थी।

गुजरात में 48 दिन बाद फिर 13 मौतें, 1495 नए मामले

प्रदेश में नए मामले दूसरे दिन भी डेढ़ हजार के करीब रहे, लेकिन मौतें एकदम से बढ़ गईं। प्रदेश में 48 दिन बाद फिर एक दिन में 13 मौतें होने लगीं। कुल मौतों का आंकड़ा बढ़ कर 3859 हो गया है। सर्वाधिक आठ मौतें अहमदाबाद में हुईं। सूरत में दो और बनासकांठा, भावनगर और गांधीनगर में एक-एक मौत हुई।

पिछले 24 घंटे में तथा इसके 1495 नए आने से कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या एक लाख 97 हजार 412 पर पहुंच गई है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 1167 और लोगों के ठीक होने से अस्पतालों से अब तक छुट्टी पाने वालों का आंकड़ा बढ़ कर एक लाख 79 हजार 953 हो चुका है।

सक्रिय मामले बढ़ कर 13600 हो गए हैं, जिनमें से 93 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। प्रदेश में अब तक कुल 72.35 लाख से अधिक लोगों की जांच की जा चुकी है और 5.02 लाख लोग क्वारेंटिन में हैं। सूरत के लिए इस बार राहत है कि यहां अहमदाबाद के मुकाबले कोरोना काबू में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें