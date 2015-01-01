पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Deadly Attack On A Laborer In A Transaction Of 1500 Rupees, The Auto Operator Absconding

पांडेसरा में:1500 रुपए के लेन देन में श्रमिक पर जानलेवा हमला, ऑटोचालक फरार

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
पांडेसरा में 1500 रुपए के लेन देन में ऑटोचालक ने श्रमिक पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। इस बारे में पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार पांडेसरा के वडोद, सत्य साईं नगर के पास तूफान मलिक से ऑटोचालक ने गुरुवार को सुबह 1500 रुपए के लिए झगड़ा किया।

ऑटोचालक ने गुस्से में आकर पास में पड़ा पत्थर उठाकर तूफान के सिर में मारकर फरार हो गया। तूफान को लहूलुहान हालत में सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। पुलिस मामला दर्ज कर आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज की मदद से ऑटोचाल की तलाश कर रही है।

