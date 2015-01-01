पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरटीओ ने पकड़ा फर्जीवाड़ा:फर्जी मुहर से डीलर वसूल रहे थे टैक्स, अब जाकर मनपा ने वाहन मालिकों को भेजने शुरू किए नोटिस

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • 1000 वाहनों के टैक्स चोरी की आशंका, 3 काे नोटिस
  • 15 लाख तक के वाहन पर 2.5%, 20 लाख से ज्यादा पर 3.5% टैक्स
  • मनपा ने अपना टैक्स पाने को आरटीओ से मांगा वाहनों का डेटा

वाहन डीलरों के बड़े फर्जीवाड़े का खेल सामने आया है। शहर के कुछ वाहन डीलरों ने मनपा की नकली मुहर बनाकर ग्राहकों से टैक्स तो ले लिया, लेकिन उसे मनपा के पास जमा नहीं कराया। मनपा को शक है कि ऐसे 1000 वाहनों पर डीलरों द्वारा टैक्स चोरी की गई है। मनपा ने ऐसे तीन मामले पकड़े हैं। अब मनपा एक साल में रजिस्टर्ड वाहनों के मालिकों को नोटिस भेजकर टैक्स भरने को कह रही है।

पहले वाहन मालिक से मनपा टैक्स के भुगतान की रसीद मांगी जाएगी। अगर उनके पास रसीद नहीं होगी तो उनसे टैक्स का भुगतान करने को कहा जाएगा। आरटीओ में वाहनों के रजिस्ट्रेशन के समय डीलर यही नकली मुहर दिखाते थे। आरटीओ इस स्टैंप को देखकर वाहन रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया आगे बढ़ा देता था। वाहन डीलरों ने ऐसे सैकड़ों वाहनों का आरटीओ में रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लिया है।

मनपा ने तीन ऐसे मामले पकड़े हैं जिनमें उसके नकली मुहर का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। इसकी सूचना मनपा ने उन वाहन मालिकों को दे दी है। इसमें से दो वाहन मालिकों ने टैक्स भर दिया है। ये तीनों चारपहिया वाहन हैं। इनकी कीमत 10 से 15 लाख रुपए है। 10 से 20 लाख रुपए तक के वाहनों का 2.5 प्रतिशत टैक्स मनपा को दिया जाता है।

20 लाख से ऊपर वाले वाहनों का 3.5 प्रतिशत टैक्स मनपा को जाता है। इसे लेकर मनपा ने आरटीओ से पिछले एक साल में रजिस्टर्ड हुए सभी वाहनों की सूची मांगी है। उनकी जांच कर यह पता लगाया जाएगा कि कितने वाहनों का टैक्स मनपा को मिला है और कितने का नहीं। जितने भी वाहनों का टैक्स मनपा को नहीं मिल पाया है उनका बकाया टैक्स मालिकों से वसूला किया जाएगा।

आरटीओ: हमारे पास महानगर पालिका की मुहर जांचने करने का अधिकार नहीं

मनपा की नकली मुहर से टैक्स चोरी करने के इस मामले में आरटीओ का कहना है कि डीलर जिन नए वाहनों का डेटा हमारे पास रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए लाते हैं, उनमें मनपा को टैक्स देने के प्रूफ के तौर पर हमें एक पेड की मुहर दिखाते हैं। यह मुहर मनपा द्वारा जारी की जाता है और डीलर को मिलता है। मनपा की मुहर को जांचने का अधिकार हमारे पास नहीं है। डीलर वह मुहर हमें दिखाते हैं।

उसके बाद वाहनों के रजिस्ट्रेशन की कार्रवाई आगे बढ़ती है। जब हमें यह सूचना मिली कि मनपा का नकली मुहर लेकर डीलर आ रहे हैं तो हमने इस बारे में मनपा को बताया। उसके बाद मनपा अधिकारियों ने मुहर की पहचान की है।

इस मामले में आगे जो भी कार्रवाई की जा रही है वह मनपा द्वारा की जा रही है। यह वाहन डीलरों से संबंधित मामला है। डीलर से गाड़ी खरीदते समय ग्राहक को सबसे पहले मनपा को दिए जाने वाले टैक्स की रसीद ले लेनी चाहिए।

एजेंटों ने आरटीओ को बताया था कि डीलर कर रहे नकली मुहर का खेल
डीलरों के इस फर्जीवाड़े को आरटीओ ने ही पकड़ा। आरटीओ को मनपा के पेड टैक्स वाली मुहर को देखकर शक हुआ। उन्हें लगा कि शायद यह असली नहीं है। उसके बाद आरटीओ ने इसकी सूचना मनपा को दी। उनसे उनका मुहर मंगाई। मनपा के असली मुहर पर हस्ताक्षर अलग था, जबकि नकली पर अलग। आरटीओ को इस जालसाजी की गुप्त सूचना कुछ एजेंटो ने दी थी।

एजेंटों ने आरटीओ को बताया था कि कुछ डीलर वाहनों की बिक्री पर लगने वाले मनपा टैक्स की चोरी करने के लिए मनपा की नकली मुहर बनाकर इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद आरटीओ ने निगरानी शुरू की और इसकी सूचना मनपा को दे दी। उसके बाद मनपा ने असली-नकली मुहर की पहचान की।

मनपा: एक साल से ऐसी टैक्स चोरी की आशंका

महानगर पालिका के एक अधिकारी ने इस मामले में बताया कि फिलहाल अभी कुल तीन लाइव मामले पकड़ में आए हैं। इनमें वाहन मालिकों से संपर्क किया गया है। उन्हें बताया गया है कि आपके डीलर द्वारा एसएमसी को टैक्स का भुगतान नहीं किया गया है, इसलिए आप ये टैक्स जमा करें। उसके बाद से वे हमारे संपर्क में हैं।

मनपा को शक है कि ऐसे सैकड़ों मामले होंगे, जिसमें इस तरह से जालसाजी की गई होगी। महानगर पालिका के अधिकारी ने बताया है कि पिछले एक साल का एक वाहन बिक्री का डेटा खंगाला जाएगा और इससे पता चलेगा कि कितने वाहन मालिकों ने टैक्स दिया है।

जनवरी से सितंबर तक लगभग 6 लाख वाहन पंजीकृत हुए हैं
आरटीओ में इस साल जनवरी से सितंबर तक लगभग 6 लाख नए वाहनों का पंजीकरण किया गया है। आरटीओ से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इसमें लॉकडाउन अवधि में अप्रैल, मई, जून में सबसे कम 9434 नए वाहन ही पंजीकृत हो सके थे। जबकि अन्य सभी महीनों में लगभग एक-एक लाख से अधिक वाहन रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए हैं।

अब मनपा ने जनवरी से नवंबर तक सभी रिजस्टर्ड वाहनों की जानकारी मांगी है जिसके आधार पर टैक्स भुगतान की जानकारी जुटाई जाएगी। टैक्स नहीं भरने वाले वाहन मालिकों को नोटिस जारी किए जाएंगे।

इस तरह के तीन मामले पकड़ में आ चुके हैं, अन्य की जांच जारी
हमें जानकारी मिली है कि हमारे स्टैंप का डीलरों ने गलत इस्तेमाल किया है। इसके नकली प्रिंट बनाकर टैक्स चोरी की और आरटीओ को गुमराह करके वाहनों की रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लिया। तीन मामले पकड़ में आ गए हैं। अन्य की जांच जारी है। आरटीओ से डेटा मिलते ही हम सभी वाहनों की जानकारी लेंगे।

हम पता लगाएंगे कि कितने वाहनों का टैक्स जमा हुआ और कितने का नहीं हुआ है। वाहनों के बकाया टैक्स के आधार पर जानकारी निकाली जाएगी। पुलिस में भी इसकी शिकायत दर्ज कराएंगे।
- कमलेश नायक, उपायुक्त, महानगर पालिका

