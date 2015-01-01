पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Demand For Identification Of Genuine Diamonds As Hallmark Amid Growing Trend Of Synthetic Diamonds

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:सिंथेटिक हीरे के बढ़ते चलन के बीच असली हीरे की पहचान को हॉलमार्क लगाने की मांग

सूरत41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिंथेटिक हीरे के आभूषण ज्यादा बिकने से असली डायमंड के खरीदार घटे

सिंथेटिक डायमंड के वैश्विक स्तर पर बढ़ते व्यापार की जांच के लिए सूरत डायमंड एसोसिएशन से जुड़े एक व्यापारी द्वारा एक सर्वेक्षण किया गया है। 3 महीने के लंबे सर्वेक्षण में पाया गया कि जिस तरह सोने की प्रामाणिकता के लिए हॉलमार्क है, इसी तरह हीरे के आभूषणों के लिए एक मुहर और केंद्र होना चाहिए।

सर्वे करने वाले व्यापारी गौरव सेठी ने कहा हमने लॉकडाउन के समय 2 महीने और दिवाली से 30 दिन पहले सर्वेक्षण किया था। इनमें शहर के छोटे और बड़े हीरे और सोने के जेवर शामिल हैं। सर्वेक्षण में पाया गया कि सिंथेटिक हीरे का चलन बढ़ रहा है। जिसके कारण हीरे के आभूषणों में रुचि रखने वाला वर्ग अभी भी इसे खरीदने में संकोच कर रहा है।

बाजार में अभी भी 20 प्रतिशत हीरे के आभूषण खरीदने का पोटेंशल है, लेकिन यह सोने के प्रमाणीकरण के लिए होल मार्क है। हीरे के गहनों की पहचान के लिए भी एक निशान होना चाहिए। हीरे के आभूषणों के परीक्षण के लिए भी केंद्र होना चाहिए।

सिंथेटिक हीरे की स्थानीय स्तर पर मांग नहीं है, नेचुरल पर उसका प्रभाव नहीं

पूर्व में कुछ लोग नेचुरल के नाम पर सिंथेटिक हीरे बेचकर चीटिंग कर चुके हैं, लेकिन अब नेचुरल के नाम पर सिंथेटिक बेचना संभव नहीं है। यदि ज्वैलर्स सिंथेटिक हीरे को नेचुरल हीरे के आभूषण के रूप में बेचते हैं, तो इसकी प्रतिष्ठा को भारी नुकसान पहुंच सकता है। दूसरा यह कि सिंथेटिक हीरे के आभूषणों की कल्चर विदेशों में है। +

स्थानीय स्तर पर केवल नेचुरल हीरे के आभूषण ही खरीदे जाते हैं। क्योंकि, भारत में आभूषणों को निवेश के उद्देश्य से खरीदना पड़ता है। यह कहना भी गलत है कि सिंथेटिक्स के कारण प्राकृतिक हीरे के आभूषणों के काम में गिरावट आई है। -जयंती सावलिया, अध्यक्ष, सूरत ज्वैलर्स एसो.

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें