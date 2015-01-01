पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Demand To Resolve Remaining Issues Of Gujarat Industrial Policy 2015 And Increase Subsidy Of 1 Lakh To 5 Lakhs

कारोबार:गुजरात औद्योगिक नीति-2015 के शेष मुद्दों को हल करने और 1 लाख की सब्सिडी को बढ़ाकर 5 लाख करने की मांग

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
चैग्बर के पदाधिकारियों ने गांधीनगर में एमएसएमई आयुक्त से चर्चा की।
  • चैम्बर ऑफ कॉमर्स का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल गांधीनगर में एमएसएमई आयुक्त रंजीत कुमार से मिला

साउथ गुजरात चैम्बर ऑफ कॉमर्स के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने गांधीनगर में राज्य एमएसएमई आयुक्त रंजीत कुमारसे मुलाकात की। चैम्बर ने गुजरात औद्योगिक नीति-2015 के शेष मुद्दों काे हल करने और गुजरात औद्योगिक नीति-2020 में संशोधन करने की मांग की। चैम्बर ने इस दौरान एक प्रस्तुति भी दी।

इस माैके पर अध्यक्ष दिनेश नावड़िया, उपाध्यक्ष आशीष गुजराती, बीएस अग्रवाल, सीए राजीव कपासियावाला, चैम्बर की सरकारी योजना समिति के अध्यक्ष और चैम्बर के सदस्य जयंति जोलवा प्रतिनिधिमंडल में शामिल थे। गुजरात औद्योगिक नीति-2015 के तहत एमएसएमई प्रोत्साहन नीति में लगभग 6000 अर्जियों को मंजूर करने के बाद 350 करोड़ की रकम अभी तक वितरित नहीं गई है।

प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने कोविड-19 की मौजूदा स्थिति को देखते हुए बकाया राशि आवंटित करने की मांग की। औद्योगिक नीति-2015 में हर छह मीने में नए दावे को मंजूरी देने का प्रावधान है। वर्ष 2017 के बाद अधिकांश उद्योगपति अपना दावा दर्ज नहीं करवा पाए और सब्सिडी से वंचित हैं।

स्वीकृत इकाइयों के लंबित दावों को एमएसएमई साॅफ्टवेयर में पंजीकृत करने की सुविधा मुहैया कराने की मांग की। गुजरात औद्योगिक नीति-2020 में एमएसएमई इकाइयों को ईआरपी के तहत 1 लाख तक की सब्सिडी देने का प्रावधान है। चैम्बर ने इस रकम को बढ़ाकर 5 लाख करने की मांग की।

तहसीलों को द्वितीय श्रेणी में शामिल करें: चैम्बर
गुजरात औद्योगिक नीति-2020 में सूरत जिले के उमरपाड़ा को छोड़कर अन्य तहसीलों को तृतीय श्रेणी में रखा गया है। इससे सूरत जिले की तहसीलों में स्थापित एमएसएमई सेक्टर को नई औद्योगिक नीति का लाभ नहीं मिल पाएगा। सभी तहसीलों को द्वितीय श्रेणी में रखने की मांग की गई। एमएसएमई आयुक्त ने चैम्बर की मांगों पर विचार विमर्श करके आवश्यक संसोधन करने का आश्वासन दिया है।

