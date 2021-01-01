पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:एनओसी नहीं ली, आग लगी तो दीवार तोड़ किया रेस्क्यू

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
फंसे कर्मचारियों को निकालते फायरकर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • एके रोड की श्रीलब्धि डाइंग मिल में लगी भीषण आग

वराछा के अश्वनी कुमार रोड के भवानी सर्किल के पास स्थित श्रीलब्धि डाइंग मिल में दोपहर दोपहर 2:20 बजे के करीब भीषण आग लग गई। इससे अफरातफरी मच गई। फायर ब्रिगेड ने बताया कि आग तीन मंजिला मिल की पहली मंजिल पर रखी सेंट्रल स्टेंटर मशीन में शार्ट सर्किट से लगी। उस समय मिल में 150 लोग काम कर रहे थे। फायर कर्मियों ने 35 लोगों को रेस्क्यू किया।

लोगों को बचाते वक्त चीफ फायर ऑफिसर यार्न के लावे पर गिर पड़े। इससे वे 15-20 प्रतिशत झुलस गए। चीफ फायर ऑफिसर और मिल के चार कर्मचारी जख्मी हो गए। उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इस आग से करीब 30 लाख मीटर कपड़ा खाक हो गया। 6 करोड़ से अधिक के नुकसान की आशंका है।

13 फायर स्टेशन से गईं फायर ब्रिगेड की 26 गाड़ियों ने शाम 5 बजे तक आग पर काबू पाया। मनपा के डिप्टी आयुक्त एनवी उपाध्याय ने बताया कि मिल में फायर से सेफ्टी का काम चल रहा था। एनओसी के लिए आवदेन किया था। अपर्याप्त सुरक्षा उपकरणों के कारण फायर ब्रिगेड ने एनओसी नहीं दी।

स्टेंटर मशीन में शार्ट सर्किट, 5 जख्मी, 6 करोड़ का नुकसान

स्टेंटर मशीन में शार्ट सर्किट से आग लगी और कपड़े के जत्थे में लग गई जिससे आग ने विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। कपड़े में आग लगने से धुआं निकलने लगा। ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर काम करने वाले कर्मचारी तो निकल गए, लेकिन पहली मंजिल पर 35 कर्मचारी धुआं अधिक होने और नीचे से आग की लपटें आने से फंस गए। जान बचाने के लिए वे टेरेस पर चले गए।

मिल के पीछे वाले हिस्से में दीवार थी, जिससे फायर ब्रिगेड को अंदर जाने का रास्ता नहीं मिल रहा था। जेसीबी से दीवार तोड़कर फायरकर्मी मिल तक के अंदर पहुंचे। 2 हाईड्रोलिक प्लेटफाॅर्म और एक बूम बाउजर मशीन की मदद से सभी को रेस्क्यू किया।

मिल कर्मी दिवाकरभाई दुवा (40) बचने के लिए दूसरी मंजिल से कूद गया, जिससे उसके पैर टूट गए। दो युवक झुलस गए जबकि एक बेहोश हो गया। रेस्क्यू के दौरान चीफ फायर ऑफिसर बसंत पारीक भी आग में झुलस गए।

मैंने धुआं देख फायर ब्रिगेड को फोन किया
मैं अडाजण में रहता हूं। मेरा काम घूमने-फिरने का है। मैं बाइक से शीतल ज्वेलर्स की तरफ से उमिया चौकी की ओर जा रहा था। भवानी सर्किल के पास पहुंचा तो देखा कि ट्रैफिक थी। मैं रुक गया। मैंने देखा कि वहां से लगभग 200 मीटर दूर मिल से काफी धुआं निकल रहा है।

उस समय वहां भीड़ नहीं लगी थी। किसी को आभास नहीं था कि यह आग इतना विकराल रूप धारण कर लेगी। मैंने दोपहर 2:22 बजे फायर ब्रिगेड को फोन कर इसकी जानकारी दी। आग भड़क गई थी। थोड़ी ही देर में फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम पहुंच गई।

झुलसे चीफ फायर ऑफिसर अस्पताल में, अब हालत स्थिर
आग लगने की सूचना मिलते ही चीफ फायर ऑफिसर वसंत पारीक अपनी टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। वह अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल कर मिल की पहली मंजिल पर पहुंच गए। वहां फंसे लोगों को बचाने के लिए वह अंदर जा रहे थे कि इसी बीच यार्न जलने से निकले तरल पर उनका पैर फिसल गया। वह गिर गए। इससे उनके हाथ-पैर 15-20% झुलस गए। उन्हें तत्काल इलाज के लिए महावीर अस्पताल ले गए। उनकी हालत स्थिर बताई जा रही है।

श्री लब्धि डाइंग मिल मेंं दोपहर 2.20 बजे भीषण आग लगी। लोगों को बचाने में चीफ फायर ऑफिसर झुलस गए।
