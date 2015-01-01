पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वितरण:सलाबतपुरा-डिंडोली थाने में पुलिसकर्मियों को मास्क बांटे

सूरत9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

सूरत | सक्षम भारत फाउंडेशन द्वारा शनिवार को सलाबतपूरा और डिंडोली पुलिस स्टेशन में पुलिस कर्मचारियों को मास्क वितरित किए गए। सलाबतपुरा पुलिस स्टेशन के पीआई एमवी किकानी और डिंडोली पुलिस थाने के पीआई एमएम चौहान की विशेष उपस्थिति में मास्क वितरण कार्यक्रम हुआ। इस अवसर पर सक्षम भारत फाउंडेशन के हरिओमभाई मिश्रा, ट्रस्टी गणेशभाई सोनी, गौतमभाई ठुंमर, राकेशभाई राजभोज, खंजनभाई लठिया, उपस्थित थे। संस्था द्वारा अभी तक शहर के सभी थानों के कर्मचारियों को करीब 10,000 मास्क वितरित किए गए।

श्री गौ सेवा भगवन् नाम संकीर्तन रविवार को शाम 6 से 8 बजे तक श्री गोधाम पथमेडा की ओर से किया जाएगा। गोसेवा भगवन्नाम संकीर्तन परिवार द्वारा कोरोना महामारी के चलते श्री गोसेवा भगवन्नाम संकीर्तन- भजन सोशल मीडिया पर लाइव किया जाएगा। जिसमे गौ भक्तों से जुड़ने का अनुरोध किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें