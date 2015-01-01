पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डॉक्टर बोले:त्योहारों को लेकर लापरवाही न करें, पांच दिन में शहर में कोरोना के 20% गंभीर मरीज बढ़े

भले ही कोरोना के मामले कम आ रहे हो और मरीज अधिक डिस्चार्ज हो रहे हों, लेकिन पिछले पांच दिन में शहर में कोरोना के 20 प्रतिशत गंभीर मरीज बढ़ गए हैं। यह चिंता का विषय है। एक ओर कोरोना पर कन्ट्रोल जारी है। दूसरी ओर इस तरह की जानकारी से चिंता बढ़ रही है। डॉक्टर बोले त्यौहारों को लेकर लोग लापरवाही न करें। खरीदी में व्यस्त और स्वास्थ्य के प्रति लापरवाह होकर काम न करें।

गंभीर मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या में ज्यादातर बुजुर्ग हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि लाेगाें की लापरवाही की वजह इलाज में देरी हो रही है। ऐसे में मरीजों की स्थिति गंभीर हाे रही है। 7 नवंबर को कोरोना के 305 गंभीर मरीज एडमिट थे। रोजाना ऐसे मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती गई। बुधवार को 380 गंभीर मरीज हो गए। 20 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोत्तरी से मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़ सकता है। क्योंकि जितने ज्यादा मरीज गंभीर होंगे उतनी ही मौत अधिक होती हैं।

सिविल-स्मीमेर अस्पताल में 58 गंभीर मरीज भर्ती
सिविल स्मीमेर 58 मरीज गंभीर हालत में भर्ती हैं, जिसमें 6 वेंटिलेटर पर, 21 बाइपेप और 31 ऑक्सीजन पर हैं। यहां पर भी मरीज बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। 5 नवंबर को सिविल और स्मीमेर में केवल 35 गंभीर मरीज थे, जिसमें वेंटिलेटर पर 11 बाइपेप पर और 20 ऑक्सीजन पर थे।

ऐसे बढ़ रहे हैं गंभीर मरीज

तारीख मरीज

  • 7 नवं 305
  • 8 नवं 336
  • 9 नवं 349
  • 10 नवं 356
  • 11 नवं 380

184 नए केस आए, 209 मरीज डिस्चार्ज
शहर में 144 और ग्रामीण में 40 यानी 184 नए मामले सामने आए हैं अब तक 39103 मामले आ चुके हैं। वही पांडेसरा निवासी 69 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की एक निजी अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। मौत का आंकड़ा 1022 तक पहुंच चुका है। वहीं दूसरी ओर शहर में 158 और ग्रामीण में 51 यानी 209 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुई है। अब तक 36664 मरीज ठीक हो कर घर जा चुके हैं।

