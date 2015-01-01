पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Do Not Worry, Kairana Is Still Under Control, 7174 Beds In Hospitals Empty, 447 Beds Of ICU Also Available For Patients

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं मुकम्मल:घबराएं नहीं, काेराेना अभी काबू में, अस्पतालों में 7174 बेड खाली, आईसीयू के 447 बेड भी मरीजों के लिए उपलब्ध

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गंभीर मरीजों के लिए भी चिंता नहीं
  • सूरत में कोरोना के इलाज को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास पर्याप्त सुविधाएं हैं

कोरोना के मामले भले ही तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं, लेकिन इससे पैनिक होने की जरूरत नहीं है। हालात काबू में हैं। सूरत के अस्पतालों में 7174 बेड खाली हैं। साथ ही गंभीर मरीजों के लिए 447 वेंटिलेटर भी माैजूद हैं। अस्पताल प्रबंधन का कहना है कि अभी किसी भी स्तर पर हालत गंभीर नहीं हैं। ओपीडी और इनडोर मरीजों की संख्या में कोई इजाफा नहीं हुआ है। स्टाफ से लेकर मेडिकल संसाधन दवाई आदि सभी पर्याप्त मात्रा में हैं।

गंभीर मरीजों के लिए भी चिंता नहीं
ऑक्सीजन के लिए 2815 बेड हैं, जिसमें 205 मरीज हैं और 2510 खाली हैं। वेंटिलेटर के लिए 530 बेड है। अभी 447 बेड खाली हैं। सिविल अस्पताल में 5 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर 12 बाईपेप पर और 18 ऑक्सीजन पर हैं। जबकि स्मीमेर अस्पाल में 3 वेंटिलेटर, 8 बाइपेप और 13 ऑक्सीजन पर हैं। दोनों अस्पतालों में अभी कोरोना संदिग्ध मरीजों की ओपीडी में 10 से 15 मरीज ही बढ़े हैं।

उपरोक्त आंकड़े 21 नवंबर के हैं। इससे पहले 15 नवंबर को जब कोरोना के मामले 200 से कम आ रहे थे तब अस्पतालों में 488 मरीज थे। इन 5 दिनों में अस्पतालों में मात्र 57 मरीज ही बढ़े हैं।

उपरोक्त आंकड़े 21 नवंबर के हैं। इससे पहले 15 नवंबर को जब कोरोना के मामले 200 से कम आ रहे थे तब अस्पतालों में 488 मरीज थे। इन 5 दिनों में अस्पतालों में मात्र 57 मरीज ही बढ़े हैं।

39 प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में से 20 में मरीज ही नहीं

कोरोना के इलाज के लिए मनपा से परमिशन लेकर कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज करने वाले 39 निजी अस्पताल में से 20 में मरीज ही नहीं हैं। इसलिए सरकारी से लेकर निजी अस्पतालों, कोविद सेंटरों में बेड की कोई चिंता नहीं है।

सिविल अस्पताल की स्थिति स्थिर हैं। हमारे यहां अभी ओपीडी में मरीज नहीं बढ़े हैं। टेस्ट में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या का रेसियों भी अभी नहीं बढ़ा है। अस्पताल में सभी तरह की तैयारी है। कही पर कोई भी कमी नहीं है। डॉक्टर, मेडिकल स्टाफ, दवाई मेडिकल संसाधन सभी पर्याप्त मात्रा में हैं। चिंता का विषय नहीं है।
-डॉ. रागिनी वर्मा, अधीक्षक सिविल

केस तो बढ़ रहे हैं। ओपीडी में 10 से 12 मरीज बढ़े हैं पर पैनिक होने की जरूरत नहीं है। कोई भी लक्षण या समस्या हो तुरंत डॉक्टर से सम्पर्क करें। हम पहले से बेहतर स्थिति में हैं। हमारे पास कोरोना को लेकर ज्यादा अनुभव है।
-डॉ. पारुल वडगामा, एचओडी टीबी चेस्ट विभाग सिविल अस्पताल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें