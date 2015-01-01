पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नशे में हावी थी दरिंदगी, चार और घर खटखटाए फिर बच्ची को उठा ले गया

सूरत42 मिनट पहले
सीसीटीवी में आरोपी लंबे बाल वाले से बातचीत करते हुए दिखाई दे रहा। आरोपी मुकेश साइकिल से आया था।
  • अवध एक्सप्रेस से अपने गांव बिहार जा रहा था आरोपी, आगरा में ही पकड़ा गया

सचिन जीआईडीसी में 9 दिसंबर को रात में 8 साल की बच्ची को अगवा कर दुष्कर्म करने वाले आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी दो दिन सूरत में रहने के बाद अवध एक्सप्रेस से अपने गांव बिहार जा रहा था। पुलिस ने खुफिया सूचना, सीसीटीवी और टेक्निकल सर्विलांस के आधार पर ट्रेन में आगरा से आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी पुलिस से डरकर बाथरूम में छिपा था।

जानकारी के अनुसार 24 वर्षीय आरोपी मुकेश पुत्र बुधई शाह 8 साल की बच्ची को अगवा कर दुष्कर्म करने से पहले चार घर के दरवाजे खटखटाए थे। पुलिस की पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि उसके सिर पर हवस का भूत सवार था। वह हर हाल में दुष्कर्म करना चाह रहा था। पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी ने दुष्कर्म करने से पहले मोबाइल में अश्लील वीडियो देखा था।

बिहार के चंपारण जिले के पिपरिया गांव का मूल निवासी मुकेश सचिन जीआईडीसी में लूम्स कारखाने में काम करता था। घटना के बाद कारखाने से तनख्वाह लेकर नौकरी छोड़ दी थी। आरोपी बच्ची से एक किलोमीटर दूर रहता था। आरोपी को खोजने में 125 से अधिक सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच की गई। पुलिस आरोपी की शिनाख्त समेत कानूनी प्रक्रिया पूरी करने के बाद कोर्ट में पेश करेगी।

आरोपी को एक साल की बेटी है
अनलॉक में कामकाज शुरू होने के बाद पिछले चार महीने से आरोपी लूम्स कारखाने में नौकरी कर रहा था। वर्ष 2017 में उसकी शादी हुई थी और एक साल की बेटी है। उसकी पत्नी दोबारा गर्भवती है और गांव में है। आरोपी मोबाइल में अश्लील वीडियो देखने के बाद दुष्कर्म करने के लिए आतुर हो गया था।

बच्ची को अगवा करने से पहले वह पास की एक गली में घुस गया था और वहां से 18 साल की लड़की से दुष्कर्म करने की फिराक में था। युवती के परिवारवाले जाग गए और उसे डांटकर वहां से भगा दिए थे। आरोपी को कोई आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड नहीं है।

आरोपी ने 20 सेकंड के लिए एक कॉल किया और पकड़ा गया

जोन-3 की डीसीपी विधि चौधरी ने बताया कि ट्रेन की जानकारी मिलने के बाद आरपीएफ से संपर्क किया। आरपीएफ की टीम रात में ही ट्रेन में पेट्रोलिंग करती है, दूसरी रात आते-आते ट्रेन गुजरात की सीमा पार कर गई। इसके बाद आगरा डिवीजन से बातचीत की गई। वहां के आरपीएफ और कमांडेंट से बात करने के बाद आरोपी का कोच और बर्थ कन्फर्म हो गया

पुलिस की टीम आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने सड़क मार्ग से रवाना हुई। डीसीपी ने बताया कि आरोपी को टेक्निकल सर्विलांस के जरिए डिटेक्ट किया गया। आरोपी ने 20 सेकंड के लिए एक कॉल किया था। पुलिस की टीम आरपीएफ और कमांडेट से फोन पर लगातार बातचीत कर रही थी। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पुलिस ने 100 से अधिक फोन किए थे।

छानबीन: सीसीटीवी से मिले कई अहम सुराग
सचिन में आठ साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आने के बाद पुलिस ने लक्ष्मी विला इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया और आसपास के इलाकों में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की जांच की थी। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में एक शख्स रात में कई घरों के दरवाजे खटखटाते हुए दिखाई दिया। हालांकि सीसीटीवी फुटेज में आरोपी का चेहरा साफ नहीं दिखाई दे रहा था। आरोपी की शिनाख्त तो हो चुकी थी, पर सीसीटीवी से पक्की जानकारी नहीं मिल रही थी।

लंबे बाल वाले युवक ने पुलिस को दी जानकारी
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में आरोपी एक लंबे बाल वाले से बात करते हुए दिखाई दिया था। पुलिस ने जांच को आगे बढ़ाते हुए लंबे बाल वाले को ट्रेस करना शुरू किया। पुलिस की टीम लंबे बाल वाले तक पहुंच गई। पूछताछ में लंबे बाल वाले युवक ने बताया कि आरोपी का नाम मुकेश शाह है आैर वह तलंगपुर, सचिन में रहता है। आरोपी का एक भाई भी सूरत में ही रहता है।

ट्रेन के बाथरूम में छिपकर बैठा था आरोपी
स्लीपर कोच में होने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने आगरा और फतेहपुर सीकरी के बीच चलती ट्रेन से आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी ट्रेन में अपने दोस्त के साथ सफर कर रहा था और पुलिस के डर से बाथरूम में छिपकर बैठा था। बच्ची से दुष्कर्म करने के बाद दो दिन तक सूरत में था और पुलिस की तेज कार्रवाई देखकर गांव भागने की योजना बनाई थी। अवध एक्सप्रेस मुंबई से गोरखपुर जा रही थी।

