  Earthquake Tremors Of 4.3 Magnitude In Surat City And Surrounding Areas, Panic In Many Areas

सूरत में धरती हिली:सूरत शहर और आसपास के इलाकों में 4.3 तीव्रता के भूकंप के झटके, कई इलाकों में दिखा दहशत का माहौल

सूरत35 मिनट पहले
भूकंप का एपी सेंटर भरूच जिले के वालिया तहसील के पास था।
  • शहर की ऊंची इमारतों मे रहने वाले लोगों ने सबसे ज्यादा झटके महसूस किए
  • मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इस भूकंप का एपी सेंटर भरूच जिले के वालिया तहसील के पास था

गुजरात की डायमंड सिटी सूरत और उसके आसपास के कई इलाकों में आज दोपहर 3.40 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिएक्टर पैमाने पर इन झटकों की तीव्रता 4.3 मापी गई है। हालांकि, इससे किसी तरह के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। लेकिन, कई इलाकों में दहशत का माहौल दिखाई दिया और लोग घरों के बाहर ही खड़े रहे।

ऊंची इमारतों मे रहने वाले लोगों ने सबसे ज्यादा झटके महसूस किए।
ऊंची इमारतों मे रहने वाले लोगों ने सबसे ज्यादा झटके महसूस किए।

हाई राइज इमारतों में ज्यादा असर
शहर की ऊंची इमारतों मे रहने वाले लोगों ने सबसे ज्यादा झटके महसूस किए। इसके बाद कई जगह अफरातफरी का माहौल दिखा और लोग सीढिय़ों से ही नीचे भागे। हालांकि, स्थिति सामान्य होने से लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली।

इलाकों में अफरातफरी का माहौल दिखा।
इलाकों में अफरातफरी का माहौल दिखा।

भरूच के पास था भूकंप का एपी सेंटर
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इस भूकंप का एपी सेंटर भरूच जिले के वालिया तहसील के पास था। भरूच शहर से भूकंप का एपी सेंटर करीब 36 किमी दूर है। इसके चलते भरूच में भी झटके लगने की खबर आ रही है।

