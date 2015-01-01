पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वादा फिर याद आया:5 साल बाद फिर चुनावी घोषणा, उभराट-आभवा ब्रिज के लिए अब ‌200 करोड़ रुपए

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • सूरत आए सीएम रूपाणी ने घोषणा वही की, सिर्फ बजट बढ़ाया

पोलिटिकल रिपोर्टर | सूरत सूरत महानगर पालिका के चुनाव की तैयारी में भाजपा जुट गई है। यही वजह है कि चुनाव से कुछ माह पूर्व मनपा के 431.32 करोड़ और सूडा के 82.32 करोड़ रुपए के विकास कार्यों का मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी ने लोकार्पण और भूमिपूजन किया। लेकिन, इसी दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने घोषणा की कि आभवा और उभराट के बीच प्रस्तावित ब्रिज को मंजूरी दे दी गई है। लगभग 200 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाले इस ब्रिज के बनने से उभराट और आभवा के बीच की दूरी 42 किमी से कम होकर अब 12 से 13 किमी रह जाएगी। स्थानीय लोग पिछले पांच साल से इस ब्रिज के निर्माण की मांग कर रहे थे। अब जबकि मुख्यमंत्री रूपाणी ने इस ब्रिज के निर्माण की घोषणा कर दी है तो आसपास के क्षेत्र का विकास भी तेजी से होगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि 2015 में राज्य सरकार से आभवा-उभराट ब्रिज की मंजूरी मांगी गई थी तब राज्य सरकार ने इसके लिए 10 करोड़ बजट देने की घोषणा भी की थी, लेकिन उसके बाद मामला ठंडा पड़ गया। इस ब्रिज के निर्माण में राज्य सरकार और सूरत मनपा 50-50 फीसदी खर्च करेंगी। ब्रिज 1.8 किमी का होगा। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक बिग बाजार से डुमस 11 से 12 किलो मीटर के अंतर पर है। वहीं नए ब्रिज के निर्माण के बाद आभवा से उभराट भी 12 से 13 किलो मीटर रह जाएगा, जो फिलहाल 44 किमी के आस-पास है। अासान शब्दों में बताएं तो एसडी जैन स्कूल से 5 किमी बाद 1.8 किमी का ब्रिज बनेगा। उसके बाद 5-6 किमी पर उभराट आ जाएगा। दूरी कम होने के कारण उभराट बीच पर भी पर्यटक जा सकेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी ने शनिवार को सुबह अडाजण स्थित संजीव कुमार ऑडिटोरियम में तमाम विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण-भूमिपूजन किया।

सिटी बस में कंस्ट्रक्शन साइट श्रमिक नि:शुल्क यात्रा कर सकेंगे, 150 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें शुरू

नगर पालिका की परियोजनाओं में कपोदरा में दो मंजिला सुमन हाई स्कूल, फूलपाड़ा में वाचनालय, अडाजण में वर्किंग वूमेन हॉस्टल, 150 इलेक्ट्रिक बस के संचालन और रखरखाव के लिए बस ऑपरेटर के काम तथा खात-मुहूर्त में तापी परियोजना के तहत सूडा क्षेत्र में वॉक-वे के लिए स्वेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट और तापसी परियोजना के तहत वराछा खाड़ी के लिए नया स्वेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट, इंजीनियरिंग, प्रोक्यूरमेंट, कंस्ट्रक्शन और 10 साल के मेंटेनेंस का काम पूणा में व्रज चौक से साकेतधाम खाड़ी तक के खाड़ी जंक्शन तक खाड़ी पर स्ट्रॉम लाइन के अलग-अलग आउटलेट पर फ्लड द्वार की स्थापना का लोकार्पण किया। इसके अलावा उधना जोन में वार्ड कार्यालय, कृष्णानगर मैदान में सुमन स्कूल (उड़िया माध्यम), वड़ोद में आंगनवाड़ी, बमरौली विनायक नगर के पास खाड़ी को कवर करने वाली ड्रेनेज लाइन बिछाने, मोटा वराछा-उतरान में ईडब्ल्यूएस की आंतरिक सुविधाएं और साइट डेवलपमेन्ट, भीमपोर-गवियर में पानी की टंकी का निर्माण, वेसू में सूडा ईडब्ल्यूएस आवास में नई आंगनवाड़ी का निर्माण, उमरवाड़ा संजय नगर के पास सामुदायिक भवन का निर्माण और सूडा क्षेत्र में 892 घरों का निर्माण आदि का भूमि पूजन किया।

नया ब्रिज बना तो 42 किमी की दूरी 13 किमी तक सिमट जाएगी

मावठ से हुए नुकसान का सर्वे किया जाएगा: सीएम रूपाणी ने कहा कि पूर्व में की गई घोषणा के मुताबिक किसानों के खाते में 2700 करोड़ रुपए जा चुके हैं। इस मावठ के कारण किसानों को नुकसान हुआ है जिसका सर्वे कर जो भी मदद करनी होगी वह करेंगे। इसके अलावा कोरोना वॉरियर्स की लिस्ट बनाए जाने की बात भी मुख्यमंत्री ने की। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली में चल रहा आंदोलन किसानों का नहीं रहा। आंदोलन को विरोधी दल, लेफ्टिस्ट ने हाइजैक कर लिया है और पॉलिटीकल एजेंडा पर आगे बढ़ रहा है। इसके लिए उन्होंने कांग्रेस की राजनीति को जिम्मेदार ठहराया।

पॉश एरिया का विकास होगा

शहर के पॉश एरिया अठवा, पिपलोद और डुमस के एक तरफ नदी और दूसरी तरफ समुद्र के कारण विस्तार रुक गया था। अब आभवा उभराट के बीच ब्रिज बनने से पॉश विस्तार का डेवलपमेन्ट होगा। उभराट में सरकार की करीब 1000 हेक्टेयर जमीन है। उसकी वेल्यू भी बढ़ जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें