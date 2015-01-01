पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Even After Two Years, The DEO Did Not Register An FIR Against Those Who Got Admission In RTE By Giving Fake Income Certificate

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भ्रष्टाचार पर पर्दा:दो साल बाद भी फर्जी आय प्रमाणपत्र देकर आरटीई में प्रवेश लेने वालों पर डीईओ ने नहीं दर्ज कराई एफआईआर

सूरत41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • जिला कलेक्टर धवल पटेल ने डीईओ को एफआईआर दर्ज करने का आदेश दिया था

सूरत में राइट टू एजुकेशन एक्ट के तहत दिए गए प्रवेश में गड़बड़ी का मामला 2017-18 में सामने आया था। तब जिला कलेक्टर ने फर्जी अाय प्रमाण पत्र के अाधार पर एडमिशन लेने वालों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करवाने का आदेश शिक्षा विभाग को दिया था, लेकिन आज तक इस मामले में एफआईआर नहीं हुई। उल्टा शिक्षा अधिकारी ने कलेक्टर को झूठी रिपोर्ट दे दी कि एफआईआर दर्ज करा दी गई है।

इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब थाने में आरटीआई लगाकर जानकारी मांगी गई। आशंका है कि शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय से ऐसे एजेंटों को बचाने का काम किया जा रहा है जो फर्जी आय प्रमाण पत्र बनवाकर लोगों से पैसे ऐंठते हैं। शैक्षणिक सत्र 2017-18 में आरटीई एक्ट के तहत शहर में प्रवेश में लगभग 2000 छात्रों के इनकम सर्टिफिकेट गलत हैं।

सके बाद यह मामला तूल पकड़ा तो जिला कलेक्टर धवल पटेल ने आदेश दिया था कि जिन लोगों ने गलत दस्तावेज जमा कराए हैं उनके खिलाफ आपराधिक मुकदमा दर्ज कराया जाए। इसके लिए जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी।

दावा: दलालों ने अभिभावकों के फर्जी आय प्रमाणपत्र बनवाए
इस मामले में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एचएच राजगुरु से बात करने की कोशिश की गई लेकिन उन्होंने फोन नहीं उठाया। मैसेज करके भी जवाब मांगा गया, लेकिन उन्होंने कोई जवाब नहीं दिया। इधर जिला शिक्षा विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि इस मामले में कई अभिभावकों की गलती नहीं थी और दलालों के चक्कर में आकर उन्होंने गलत दस्तावेज बनवा लिए थे। इसलिए हम नहीं चाहते कि कोई फंसे। इसकी वजह से मामला दर्ज करवाने की प्रक्रिया में देरी हुई।

खुलासा: उमरा पुलिस के अनुसार एफआईआर नहीं हुई, जानकारी मांगी पर डीईओ ने नहीं दी

उमरा थाने में आरटीआई से जानकारी मांगी गई कि जिन लोगों ने फर्जी दस्तावेज जमा कराए थे, उन पर क्या कार्रवाई हुई, तो बताया गया है कि ऐसी कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। इसके लिए जो जानकारी चाहिए थी वह जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी के दफ्तर से नहीं मिल पाई है। आरटीआई में यह भी बताया गया कि कुछ अभिभावकों को डिटेक्ट किया गया था।

लेकिन शिक्षा विभाग की तरफ से न तो कोई जानकारी दी गई और न ही पहल हुई। इसलिए बाद में उन्हें छोड़ दिया गया था। अमरा थाने से जिन लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करना था उन छात्रों के माता पिता के नाम के साथ में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी के दफ्तर से पूरी लिस्ट मांगी गई थी, लेकिन छात्रों की लिस्ट नहीं दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें