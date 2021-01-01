पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Mahatma Gandhi Great Grandson Tushar Gandhi Exclusive Interview | Speaks On Vinayak Savarkar And Hindu Mahasabha

गांधीजी के परपोते का इंटरव्यू:तुषार गांधी बोले- अगर PM मोदी ने दस्तावेज नष्ट करवा दिए हैं तो बापू की हत्या की सच्चाई कभी सामने नहीं आएगी

अहमदाबाद26 मिनट पहलेलेखक: धैवत त्रिवेदी
  • आरोप पत्र में नाम होने के बावजूद रिहा किए गए तीन आरोपियों के नाम का आज तक खुलासा नहीं हुआ
  • गोडसे को पिस्तौल किसने दी थी, उससे पहले पिस्तौल किसके पास थी, इसकी भी जांच नहीं हुई

आज ही के दिन यानी कि 30 जनवरी, 1948 को राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस घटना के 73 साल बाद भी उनकी हत्या मामले के कई पहलू अस्पष्ट हैं। कुछ पहलुओं की जांच ही नहीं हुई तो कुछेक की गलत थ्योरी देकर मूल तस्वीर को धुंधला करने की कोशिश भी हुई।

महात्मा गांधी की हत्या में विनायक सावरकर और हिंदू महासभा की मिलीभगत के आरोप लगते रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद सरकार की जांच में कहीं भी आरएसएस का जिक्र नहीं है। सावरकर को सबूतों के अभाव में बरी कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद भी आरोप जस के तस रहने पर 1966 में जस्टिस जीवनलाल कपूर की अध्यक्षता में एक जांच आयोग का गठन किया गया था। कपूर आयोग ने जांच में हुई लापरवाही पर उंगली भी उठाई थी, लेकिन कोई ठोस निष्कर्ष नहीं दे पाए थे। इसके चलते महात्मा गांधी की हत्या का मामला आज भी अनसुलझा है।

इसी बारे में दैनिक भास्कर ने महात्मा गांधी के परपोते तुषार गांधी से बात की। तुषार गांधी ने महात्मा गांधी के अंतिम दिनों और उनकी हत्या की राष्ट्रव्यापी साजिश के बारे में 'लेट्स किल गांधी' नामक एक किताब भी लिखी है। दैनिक भास्कर से हुई बातचीत में उन्होंने गांधी की हत्या से जुड़े सवालों को स्पष्ट रूप से बताया है।

महात्मा गांधी की हत्या से जुड़े कई पहलू आज भी अनसुलझे है?
यह बिल्कुल सच है, क्योंकि बापू की हत्या के मामले की जांच में कई खामियां हैं। उनकी हत्या से जुड़े कई सिरों तक पहुंचने की कोशिश ही नहीं की गई। यह जांच नए सिरे से की जानी चाहिए, हालांकि, अब जब इतना लंबा समय बीत चुका है कि सबूत नहीं मिल सकते। लेकिन, जब-जब उनकी हत्या की जांच हुई, तब-तब उसमें लापरवाही बरती गई।

इस लापरवाही का क्या कारण हो सकता है?
इसका मुख्य कारण यह हो सकता है कि आजादी के कुछ ही महीनों बाद बापू की हत्या कर दी गई थी। उस समय, सरकार और प्रशासन के बीच तालमेल नहीं था। इसके अलावा, उच्च पदों पर वही पुलिस अधिकारी थे, जो सत्याग्रहियों के खिलाफ सख्त रवैया अपनाते थे। यह भी एक वजह थी कि सत्याग्रहियों और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के बीच सही तालमेल नहीं बैठ पाया और इसके बाद जब जांच हुई तो कई पहलुओं पर ध्यान ही नहीं दिया गया।

आपको क्या लगता है कि किस तरह की जांच होनी चाहिए थी?
गांधीजी की हत्या के मामले में दाखिल आरोपपत्र में मुख्य नौ आरोपियों के अलावा तीन और नाम शामिल थे। इन तीन नामों में गंगाधर दंडवते, गंगाधर जाधव और सूर्यदेव शर्मा शामिल हैं। इनकी भूमिका की कभी गंभीरता से जांच नहीं हुई। ये तीन लोग कौन थे और बापू की हत्या की साजिश में इनकी क्या भूमिका थी। इन तीनों को ग्वालियर में गिरफ्तार भी किया गया था, लेकिन कुछ समय बाद ही सबूतों के अभाव में रिहा कर दिया गया था। मुझे लगता है कि यह एक गंभीर चूक थी।

इसके अलावा हत्या के मामले में हथियार, आर्थिक मदद करने वाले और परदे के पीछे रहकर उनकी मदद करने वाले जैसे कई पहलू हैं, जिनकी जांच होनी चाहिए थी, जो कभी नहीं हुई। नाथूराम ने जिस पिस्तौल से बापू की हत्या की थी, वह कहां से आई थी। हालांकि, इस मामले में दत्तात्रेय परचुरे को अरेस्ट किया गया था, लेकिन वह भी सबूतों के अभाव में बरी कर दिया गया था। तो सवाल यही उठता है नाथूराम के पास पिस्तौल कहां से आई थी। नाथूराम से पहले इस पिस्तौल का इस्तेमाल कौन करता था। इन सवालों के जवाब नहीं मिले।

क्या आपको लगता है कि महात्मा गांधी की हत्या से संबंधित दस्तावेज सार्वजनिक किए जाने चाहिए?
बिलकुल। 2006 में मैंने अपनी पुस्तक 'लेट्स किल गांधी' के लिए उन दस्तावेजों को प्राप्त करने की कोशिश भी की थी। लेकिन, तब मुझसे कहा गया था कि ऑफिशियल सीक्रेट एक्ट के तहत ये दस्तावेज सबसे गोपनीय श्रेणी में हैं। इसलिए उनका खुलासा नहीं किया जा सकता। लेकिन, अब उस घटना को 70 साल बीते चुके हैं। ऐसे में इसे सार्वजनिक करने में कोई समस्या नहीं होनी चाहिए। बल्कि, इसे सार्वजनिक करने से गांधी हत्या केस से जुड़े विवादों का अंत हो जाएगा। हालांकि, मुझे नहीं लगता कि वर्तमान सरकार ऐसा कुछ करेगी।

ऐसा क्यों? मोदी सरकार ने तो सुभाष बाबू से संबंधित गोपनीय दस्तावेज भी सार्वजनिक किए हैं।
क्योंकि, उसमें वर्तमान सरकार को नेहरू परिवार विरोधी कुछ मिलने की उम्मीद थी। यदि ऐसा कुछ मिल जाता तो उनके लिए नेहरू परिवार को उंगली उठाना और आसान हो जाता। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने खुद समय-समय पर अभिलेखागार का दौरा किया, लेकिन दस्तावेजों में उम्मीद के मुताबिक कोई काम की सामग्री नहीं मिली। यही वजह है कि पांच सालों में प्रधानमंत्री और भाजपा के किसी नेता ने इस बारे में एक शब्द नहीं कहा।

जबकि गांधीजी की हत्या में कई संगठनों की मिलीभगत थी। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने 2014 में सत्ता में आने के बाद इससे जुड़े कई दस्तावेजों को बेकार बताकर नष्ट करवा दिया था। इन दस्तावेजों में क्या था, इसका खुलासा कभी नहीं किया गया। अगर इसमें गांधी की हत्या से संबंधित दस्तावेज थे तो बापू की हत्या से जुड़ी असली सच्चाई कभी सामने नहीं आएगी।

मुंबई के डॉ. पंकज फडनीस भी गांधी हत्या मामले की फिर से जांच करने पर जोर देते हैं और इसके लिए अदालत का दरवाजा भी खटखटा चुके हैं। जांच के लिए वे किताबों 'Who killed Gandhi' (लेखक लोरेन्को डी साल्वाडोर), जो भारत में बैन है। और पामेला माउंटबेटन की लिखी गई 'India Remembered' का हवाला देते हैं।

पिछले 70 वर्षों से RSS और हिंदू महासभा की देशवासियों के मन में यही बात भरने की कोशिश रही कि गोडसे ने जो किया, वह ठीक था। हकीकत यह है कि जस्टिस जीवनलाल कपूर आयोग ने बापू की हत्या की जांच में राष्ट्रव्यापी षड्यंत्र की तरफ उंगली उठाई थी और यही बात आज की वर्तमान सरकार के लिए कष्टदायक है। इसी के चलते कपूर आयोग के कई सवालों, तथ्यों को खारिज करने के लिए कई थ्योरियां गढ़ दी गईं।

(बता दें, वामपंथी सांसद पी. राजीव ने जुलाई 2014को राज्यसभा में आरोप लगाया था कि प्रधानमंत्री के निर्देश पर दस्तावेजों को नष्ट कर दिया गया था। पी.राजीव के इन आरोपों को तत्कालीन कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने नकार दिया था।)

नाथूराम गोडसे ने गोली चलाई इसके तुरंत बाद ही बापू को बिड़ला हाउस ले जाया गया था।
क्या आप स्पष्ट कर सकते हैं कि वह थ्योरी क्या है?
ये थ्योरी चर्चित है। एक थ्योरी यह है कि गोडसे के तीन गोलियां दागे जाने के बाद भी बापू जीवित थे। बापू की मौत तो चौथी गोली लगने से हुई थी। यानी कि इसमें और एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति शामिल था। जबकि, यह थ्योरी पूरी तरह से बेतुकी है। जिन लोगों ने यह थ्योरी गढ़ी, उनसे मेरा सवाल है कि आप इससे साबित क्या करना चाहते हैं?

क्योंकि, गोडसे के गोली मारने के तुरंत बाद ही बापू को बिड़ला हाउस के एक कमरे में ले जाया गया था। उस समय उनके निजी सहायक प्यारेलाल, आभा और मनु उपस्थित थे। इसकी सूचना मिलते ही सरदार पटेल, पंडित नेहरू, गांधीजी के पुत्र देवदास और माउंटबेटन भी बिड़ला हाउस पहुंच गए थे। तो ऐसे में बापू को चौथी गोली किसने मारी? यानी कि इस तरह की थ्योरी गढ़ने वालों की हीन मानसिकता स्पष्ट रूप से समझी जा सकती है।

तो बापू की हत्या मामले का सच लोगों तक कैसे पहुंच सकता है?
इसके लिए एक नया जांच आयोग बनाया जा सकता है, हालांकि, इसे लेकर भी आशावादी नहीं हूं। इसके अलावा, जैसा कि मैं पहले ही कह चुका हूं कि इतने सालों में सबूत अब नष्ट हो चुके हैं तो इन परिस्थितियों में जांच का कोई मतलब नहीं है। इसलिए पहले हुई जांच की रिपोर्ट को यथावत सार्वजनिक किया जाना ही एकमात्र विकल्प रह जाता है।

