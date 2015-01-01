पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूरत रेलवे स्टेशन पर बड़ा हादसा टला:पटाखा लेकर जा रहे यात्री के बैग में विस्फोट, प्लेटफार्म पर अफरा-तफरी

सूरत12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विस्फोट के बाद प्लेटफॉर्म पर फैला हुआ धुआं और घबराए हुए यात्री।
  • आरपीएफ ने पिता-पुत्र को गिरफ्तार किया, दोनों जा रहे थे जयपुर

14 नवंबर की शाम सूरत रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म पांच पर अचानक पटाखे फूटने लगे। प्लेटफार्म पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में आरपीएफ और जीआरपी की टीम पहुंची और घटना को नियंत्रित किया। बाद में पता लगा कि दरअसल एक यात्री परिवार के साथ जयपुर जा रहा था। उसके बैग में ही रखे पटाखे अचानक फटने लगे। आरपीएफ ने रेलवे एक्ट के तहत यात्री और उसके बेटे को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

14 नवंबर की शाम लगभग पांच बजे मुंबई-जयपुर एक्सप्रेस प्लेटफार्म एक पर आई। उसी दौरान नंदकिशोर नामक यात्री परिवार के साथ ट्रेन में चढ़ने लगे। तभी बैग में अचानक पटाखे फटने शुरू हो गए। इससे वहां प्लेटफार्म पर अन्य यात्री भयभीत हो गए और यहां-वहां भागने लगे।

नंदकिशोर अपने 14 वर्षीय बेटे के साथ भयभीत होकर बगल में खड़ा हो गया। मौके पर आरपीएफ और जीआरपी के जवान पहुंचे और नंदकिशोर से पूछताछ की, जिसमें उसने बताया कि बैग में पटाखे का स्टॉक रखा था, जिसे वह जयपुर अपने घर ले जा रहा था।

