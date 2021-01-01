पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रफ्तार का कहर:वडोदरा के पास हाईवे पर ट्रक ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, माता-पिता और 3 साल के बेटे की मौत, तीन बच्चे गंभीर रूप से घायल

वडोदरा31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल पर मृतकों के शव और सीसीटीवी में दिखाई दे रहा हादसे के बाद मौके से भागता हुआ ट्रक। - Dainik Bhaskar
घटनास्थल पर मृतकों के शव और सीसीटीवी में दिखाई दे रहा हादसे के बाद मौके से भागता हुआ ट्रक।
  • मूजार गांव में रहने वाला दंपति बाइक से अपनेचार बच्चों के साथ वडोदरा आ रहे थे
  • जांबुआ ब्रिज के पास सामने से आ रहे एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी

गुजरात में वडोदरा शहर के बायपास नेशनल हाईवे पर मंगलवार दोपहर एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने तीन जिंदगियां खत्म कर दीं। मृतकों में माता-पिता और उनका 3 वर्षीय बेटा शामिल है। वहीं, तीन अन्य बच्चे भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं, जिन्हें वडोदरा के सयाजी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। हादसे के बाद कुछ ही दूरी पर ट्रक ड्राइवर और क्लीनर ट्रक छोड़कर भाग खड़े हुए। पुलिस ने चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

हादसे के बाद चालक ट्रक लेकर भागता हुआ सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ।
हादसे के बाद चालक ट्रक लेकर भागता हुआ सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ।

बाइक से वडोदरा आ रहे थे दंपति
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मूजार गांव में रहने वाले नजीर भलावत बाइक से पत्नी और चार बच्चों के साथ वडोदरा आ रहे थे। इसी दौरान वडोदरा के बायपास नेशनल हाईवे पर जांबुआ ब्रिज के पास सामने से आ रहे एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बाइक को सामने से टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में नजीर, उनकी पत्नी और 3 साल के बेटे की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि अन्य तीन बच्चे गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों ने 108 एंबुलेंस की मदद से बच्चों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

मौके से कुछ दूरी पर ही एक होटल के पास ट्रक छोड़कर भाग गया ड्राइवर।
मौके से कुछ दूरी पर ही एक होटल के पास ट्रक छोड़कर भाग गया ड्राइवर।

होटल के पास ट्रक छोड़कर फरार हो गया ड्राइवर
वहीं, हादसे के बाद ट्रक चालक रुका नहीं और तेज स्पीड से ट्रक भगाते हुए करीब 50 मीटर दूर एक होटल के पास तक ले गया। यहां ट्रक रोकते ही ड्राइवर और क्लीनर जंगल के रास्ते फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी चालक की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

घटनास्थल पर मृतकों के शव।
घटनास्थल पर मृतकों के शव।
