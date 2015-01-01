पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • In The Building Accident, Where The Son's Body Was Found, The Father Went To The Same Place To Fire

आत्मदाह की कोशिश:अहमदाबाद में बिल्डिंग हादसे के बाद जहां मिली थी बेटे की लाश, उसी जगह जाकर पिता ने कर लिया अग्निस्नान

अहमदाबाद34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आत्मदाह की कोशिश करने वाले संतोष चारण को गंभीर हालत में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
  • अहमदाबाद के कुबेरनगर इलाके में 28 अगस्त की रात एक 3 मंजिला कॉम्पलेक्स ढह गया था
  • परिवार वालों का कहना है कि केस वापस लेने के लिए लगातार उन पर दबाव बनाया जा रहा था

अहमदाबाद में बेटे की मौत से आहत एक पिता ने अग्निदाह कर सुसाइड की कोशिश की, जिन्हें गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। पिता ने शहर के कुबेरनगर इलाके में उसी जगह पर खड़े होकर खुद को आग के हवाले किया, जहां करीब दो महीने पहले ही उनके बेटे की बिल्डिंग गिरने की घटना में मौत हो गई थी। इस मामले में पुलिस ने बिल्डिंग मालिक घनश्याम सिंधी के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

यह है पूरा मामला
अहमदाबाद के कुबेरनगर इलाके में 28 अगस्त की रात एक 3 मंजिला कॉम्पलेक्स ढह गया था। इस हादसे में तीन व्यक्तियों की जान चली गई थी। हादसे का शिकार हुए तीनों लोग कॉम्पलेक्स की एक दुकान में सिलाई का काम करते थे। इमारत जर्जर हालत में थी। मृतकों में एक प्रेमाभाई चारण (23) भी शामिल थे। प्रेमाभाई की मौत के बाद पिता संतोष चारण ने बिल्डिंग मालिक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया था।

केस वापस लेने के लिए धमका रहा था
आत्मदाह की कोशिश करने वाले संतोष चारण के परिवार वालों का कहना है कि उन पर बिल्डिंग का मालिक केस वापस लेने के लिए लगातार उन पर दबाव बना रहा था। अब परिवारजनों की शिकायत पर घनश्याम सिंधी के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला भी दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरुझानों में NDA 128 सीटों के साथ बहुमत के पार, पर राजद बोला- महागठबंधन की सरकार तय है - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें