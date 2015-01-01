पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वसूली पर विवाद:जुर्माना वसूलने वाले डरे... व्यापारी अड़े और वीडियो बनाने लगे तो चलते बने मनपाकर्मी

सूरत14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
50 रुपए वसूले करने पर व्यापारियों ने कर्मचारियों को घेर लिया।
  • मिलेनियम (1) मार्केट में 50-50 रुपए वसूले जा रहे थे
  • कमिश्नर बोले- बिना स्लिप वसूली करने वाले कौन थे, पता लगा रहे

अभी रात का कर्फ्यू झेल रहे शहर में मनपा और पुलिस दिन की गतिविधियों पर भी नजर रख रही है। बिना मास्क वालों और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तोड़ने के नाम पर वसूले जा रहे जुर्माने के बीच अवैध वसूली की शिकायतें भी आने लगी हैं। सोमवार को मिलेनियम (1) मार्केट में ऐसी ही अवैध वसूली का मामला सामने आया। मामले ने तब तूल पकड़ा जब कुछ व्यापारियों ने इस वसूली का वीडियो बनाकर वायरल कर दिया। कुछ दुकानदारों के हंगामे के बाद इसके बाद खुद को मनपा का कर्मचारी बताने वाले लोग भाग निकले। यह विवाद आधे घंटे तक चलता रहा और आखिर में व्यापारियों ने पैसे देने से मना कर दिया। आरोप है कि ये दुकानदारों से अवैध वसूली कर रहे थे।

भागते-भागते दुकान की फोटो लेकर सील करवाने की धमकी दे गए

वीडियो से पोल खुली: 10 दुकानों से वसूल चुके थे 50-50 रुपए

वीडियो में क्या
मिलेनियम (1) मार्केट के इस वीडियो में खुद को मनपा कर्मचारी बताने वाले लोग एक दुकान पर जाकर वहां काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों और वहां पर बैठे अन्य स्टाफ से ₹50 रुपए जमा करवाने के लिए दबाव डालते नजर आ रहे हैं।

विरोध
व्यापारियों ने कमिश्नर के आदेश का लेटर मांगते हुए वसूली का विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया और वीडियो बना लिया। व्यापारियों का आरोप है कि कर्मचारी 10 दुकानों से 500 रुपए वसूल चुके थे। सबको रसीद भी नहीं दे रहे थे।

धमकाया

व्यापारियों ने कहा कि हमने मास्क पहना है और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर रहे हैं तो फिर किस बात का जुर्माना? हंगामा बढ़ जाने और पैसे जमा कराने से मना करने के बाद दुकान की फोटो लेकर उसे सील करवाने की धमकी चलते बने।

जुर्माने का नियम तक तय नहीं | मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों से पुलिस अब 1000 रुपए जुर्माना वसूल रही है, लेकिन महानगरपालिका की ओर से अभी जुर्माने की रकम तय नहीं की गई है। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि बेवजह जुर्माना वसूला जा रहा।

बिना रसीद दिए वसूली हुई है तो जांच करवाएंगे

मिलेनियम (1) मार्केट में व्यापारियों से पैसे लेने वाले मनपा कर्मियों की पहचान की जा रही है। लोगों में जागरूकता लाने के लिए जुर्माना किया जा रहा है, लेकिन यदि बिना रसीद से वसूली की जा रही थी तो इसकी जांच करवाएंगे। मेरी शहरवासियों से अपील है कि लोग मास्क पहनें और नियम का पालन करें, ताकि कोरोना को काबू रखने में सफलता मिले।-बंछानिधि पाणी, मनपा कमिश्नर

