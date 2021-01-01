पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन:टीका लगने के बाद फिर 25 ट्रेनी पुलिस कर्मियों को बुखार, इलाज के बाद घर भेजा

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वैक्सीनेशन - Dainik Bhaskar
वैक्सीनेशन
  • वैक्सीन से बीमार हुए मरीजों के लिए सिविल में अलग से वार्ड बनाया गया

सोमवार को टीका लगवाने के एक दिन बाद मंगलवार को 25 ट्रेनी पुलिसकर्मियों की तबीयत खराब हो गई। उन्हें सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया। 22 को प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद घर भेज दिया गया, जबकि 3 का इलाज चल रहा है।

इससे पहले रविवार को 20 और सोमवार को 5 ट्रेनी पुलिस कर्मियों को टीका लेने के बाद समस्या हुई थी। अब तक 50 लोगों को बुखार, सिरदर्द, बदनदर्द, घबराहट, ठंड लगने की शिकायत हो चुकी है। ऐसे मरीजों के लिए सिविल में अलग से वार्ड बना दिया है।

डाॅक्टर और नर्स को इसलिए नहीं हुई समस्या

सिविल के अधीक्षक डॉ. शैलेश पटेल ने बताया कि डॉक्टर-नर्स को इसलिए कोई शिकायत नहीं हुई, क्योंकि उन्हें पता है कि वैक्सीन लगने के बाद सामान्य दिक्कत होती ही है। एेसी समस्या का इलाज पैरासिटामोल या अन्य दवाइयों से हो जाता है। पुलिस कर्मी इसे नहीं जानते हैं, इसलिए वे घबरा जाते हैं। वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। फिर भी अगर किसी को कोई समस्या होती है तो पुरानी इमारत के ई4 वार्ड में अलग से व्यवस्था है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser