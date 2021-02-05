पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा V/s एनसीपी:राजकोट में फॉर्म भरते समय एनसीपी की नेता रेश्मा पटेल और भाजपा नेता उदय कानगड आपस में भिड़े

राजकोट
एनसीपी की वार्ड प्रभारी रेश्मा पटेल और बीजेपी के वार्ड प्रभारी उदय कानगड के बीच हुई बहस।
एनसीपी की वार्ड प्रभारी रेश्मा पटेल और बीजेपी के वार्ड प्रभारी उदय कानगड के बीच हुई बहस।
  • भाजपा के उदय कानगड ने कहा कि वे विजय मुहूर्त में फॉर्म भरने आए थे
  • रेश्मा पटेल का आरोप है कि मेंडेट को लेकर सरकारी अधिकारी भेदभाव कर रहे

राजकोट के कलेक्टर ऑफिस में आज निकाय चुनाव का फॉर्म भरते वक्त एनसीपी की वार्ड प्रभारी रेश्मा पटेल और बीजेपी के वार्ड प्रभारी उदय कानगड के बीच जमकर तू-तू-मैं-मैं हो गई। दोनों ही वार्ड नं. 13 के उम्मीदवार हैं और फॉर्म भरने ऑफिस पहुंचे थे। इसे लेकर उदय कानगड का कहना था कि रेश्मा पटेल ने ही पहले मेंडेट दाखिल के लिए बहसबाजी शुरू की थी।

रेश्मा पटेल का आरोप है कि उनके पहले आने के बावजूद फॉर्म भरने के लिए बीजेपी उम्मीदवार को पहले बुलाया गया।
रेश्मा पटेल का आरोप है कि उनके पहले आने के बावजूद फॉर्म भरने के लिए बीजेपी उम्मीदवार को पहले बुलाया गया।

नहीं चलेगी बीजेपी की गुंडागर्दी
रेश्मा पटेल का आरोप है कि सरकारी अधिकारी मेंडेट को लेकर भेदभाव कर रहे थे। उनके पहले आने के बावजूद फॉर्म भरने के लिए बीजेपी उम्मीदवार को पहले बुलाया गया। कलेक्टर ऑफिस में जमकर हुए हंगामे के बीच रेश्मा ने अपर कलेक्टर से कहा कि हर जगह बीजेपी की गुंडागर्दी नहीं चलेगी और सरकारी अधिकारियों द्वारा किया जा रहा भेदभाव बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

रेश्मा पटेल का आरोप है कि सरकारी अधिकारी मेंडेट को लेकर भेदभाव कर रहे थे।
रेश्मा पटेल का आरोप है कि सरकारी अधिकारी मेंडेट को लेकर भेदभाव कर रहे थे।

विजय मुहूर्त में फॉर्म भरने आए थे कानगड
वार्ड 13 के उम्मीदवार भाजपा के उदय कानगड ने कहा कि वे विजय मुहूर्त में फॉर्म भरने आए थे। मैंडेट के लिए अपर कलेक्टर ऑफिस में उन्हें ही पहले बुलाया गया था। इसी बात पर रेश्मा पटेल भड़क उठीं और असभ्य बर्ताव करने लगीं।

इन शहरों में होने हैं चुनाव
गुजरात के अहमदाबाद, सूरत, राजकोट, वडोदरा, जामनगर और भावनगर नगर निगम में चुनाव के लिए वोट 21 फरवरी को डाले जाएंगे। इन मतों की गणना 23 फरवरी को होगी। वहीं, 31 जिला पंचायत, 231 तहसील पंचायत और 81 नगरपालिकाओं के लिए 28 फरवरी को मतदान होगा। इनकी गिनती 2 मार्च को होगी।

