मर्डर मिस्ट्री का खुलासा:दिल्ली में फाइनेंसर की लाश सूटकेस में भरकर ट्रेन से वडोदरा के पास फेंका, प्रेम प्रसंग में हुई थी हत्या

वडोदरा22 मिनट पहले
14 नवंबर को वडोदरा के पास करजण रेलवे ट्रैक से सूटकेस में बंद मिली थी लाश।
  14 नवंबर को वडोदरा के पास करजण रेलवे ट्रैक से सूटकेस में बंद मिली थी लाश
  • 46 साल का फाइनेंसर के एक युवती से संबंध थे, मंगेतर ने घर बुलाकर उतारा मौत के घाट

गुजरात में वडोदरा के पास करजण रेलवे ट्रैक से बीते 14 नवंबर को एक सूटकेस में बंद लाश मिली थी, जिसकी गुत्थी पुलिस ने सुलझा ली है। इस मामले में हत्या के तीन आरोपियों प्रेमिका, प्रेमिका की मां और प्रेमिका के मंगेतर को अरेस्ट कर लिया गया है। लाश की शिनाख्त होने पर दिल्ली की पुलिस टीम वडोदरा आई थी। इसके बाद जांच की कड़ी वापस दिल्ली जाकर खत्म हुई।

दो बच्चों का पिता था मृतक
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, दिल्ली निवासी मृतक फाइनेंसर नीरज गुप्ता (46) का फैजल पठान नाम की लड़की से प्रेम संबंध था। फैजल नीरज के ऑफिस में ही नौकरी करती थी। वहीं, दो बच्चों का पिता होने के बावजूद नीरज फैजल से शादी करना चाहता था। इसी बीच जुबेर पठान नाम के लड़के से फैजल की सगाई हो गई। जब यह बात नीरज को मालूम हुई तो उसने विरोध किया और जुबेर से भी साफ कह दिया कि फैजल के रिलेशन उसके साथ हैं।

बाएं से... आरोपी प्रेमिका फैजल, उसकी मां शाहीन और मंगेतर जुबेर पठान।
बाएं से... आरोपी प्रेमिका फैजल, उसकी मां शाहीन और मंगेतर जुबेर पठान।

फैजल और उसकी मां के साथ जुबेर ने बनाया हत्या का प्लान
मंगेतर जुबेर को यह बात नागवार गुजरी और उसने उसी वक्त नीरज के मर्डर का प्लान बना लिया। उसने 13 नवंबर को बातचीत करने के बहाने नीरज को अपने घर बुलाया। यहां फैजल और उसकी मां शाहीन भी मौजूद थीं। नीरज के घर पहुंचते ही बातचीत के दौरान जुबेर ने उसके सिर पर ईंट मार दी और इसके बाद गला रेतकर नीरज की हत्या कर दी।

लाश के टुकड़े कर सूटकेस में भरा
हत्या के बाद जुबेर, फैजल और शाहीन ने नीरज के शव के कई टुकड़े किए और उन्हें बड़े सूटकेस में भर कर दिल्ली से मडगांव जाने वाली ट्रेन में सवार हो गए। इसी बीच मौका पाते ही वडोदरा के करजण रेलवे ट्रैक के पास सूटकेस फेंक दिया।

मृतक फाइनेंसर नीरज गुप्ता (46) की फाइल फोटो।
मृतक फाइनेंसर नीरज गुप्ता (46) की फाइल फोटो।

मृतक की पत्नी ने ही फैजल पर शंका जताई थी
नीरज के अचानक लापता होने के बाद उसकी पत्नी ने गुमशुदगी की शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। पत्नी को नीरज और फैजल के अवैध संबंधों के बारे में पता था। इसलिए उसने फैजल पर शक जाहिर किया था। लाश मिलने के बाद जांच की सुई फैजल की ओर घूमी और इस तरह मर्डर मिस्ट्री का खुलासा हो गया।

