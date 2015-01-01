पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अहमदाबाद में फिर आग:कठवाडा में इंक बनाने वाली केमिकल फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, फायर ब्रिगेड की 10 गाड़ियां लगीं आग बुझाने में

अहमदाबाद25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्काई इंक नाम की कंपनी में लगी आग।
  • प्राथमिक सूचना के आधार पर आग से किसी जनहानि की खबर नहीं है
  • दो दिन पहले ही एक केमिकल कंपनी में आग लगने से 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी

अहमदाबाद के कठवाडा-सिंगरवा रोड पर स्थित स्काई इंक नाम की कंपनी में सोमवार दोपहर को आग लग गई। आग बुझाने में फायर ब्रिगेड की 10 गाड़िया लगी हुई हैं। प्राथमिक सूचना के आधार पर आग से किसी जनहानि की खबर नहीं है। आग के विकराल होने के चलते पूरे इलाके में भय का माहौल है, क्योंकि कंपनी में जहां आग लगी, वहां काफी मात्रा में केमिकल रखा हुआ है।

दो दिन पहले हुआ था भीषण हादसा
बता दें, दो दिन पहले ही शहर के पीराणा-पीपलज रोड पर स्थित एक केमिकल कंपनी में आग लगने से 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। इस आग के चलते बगल में स्थित टेक्सटाइल गोदाम में आग लग गई थी, जिससे वहां काम कर रहे कर्मचारी उसकी चपेट में आ गए थे।

