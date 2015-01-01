पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता से दुर्घटना टली:ट्राइ स्टार अस्पताल में आग, स्टाफ ने 19 मरीज को मास्क, ऑक्सीजन के साथ 8 मिनट में रेस्क्यू किया

सूरत2 घंटे पहले
  • अस्पताल में लगातार फायर मॉकड्रिल होने से स्टाफ ने समय पर आग बुझाई

नानपुरा स्थिति ट्राइ स्टार अस्पताल में आग लगने से इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। अस्पताल में भर्ती 19 मरीजों को अस्पताल के स्टाफ ने ही मात्र 8 से 10 मिनट में ही रेस्क्यू कर अठवा स्थिति दूसरे अस्पताल शिफ्ट कर दिया। इसमें 11 मरीज भर्ती थे और 8 मरीज डायलिसिस के थे। फायर सेफ्टी के सभी संसाधन और फायर सेफ्टी की ट्रेनिंग लिए हुए अस्पताल के स्टाफ ने ही समय रहते सभी को बचा लिया।

नानपुरा स्थित ट्राई स्टार अस्पताल में बुधवार दोपहर 2:46 बजे शार्ट सर्किट से आग लगी, जिससे अस्पताल में धुआं भर गया। इलाज के लिए भर्ती 11 मरीज और डायलिसिस के 8 मरीज अस्पताल में थे। अस्पताल स्टाफ ने पहले मरीजों को अपनी दूसरी ब्रांच में शिफ्ट कर दिया। इस बीच फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम भी मौके पर पहुंच गई और आग पर काबू पाया।

साथ ही मरीजों की शिफ्टिंग में मदद की। फायर ऑफिसर हार्दिक पटेल ने बताया कि हमारे पहुंचने से पहले अस्पताल के स्टाफ ने मरीजों को दूसरे अस्पताल में सुरक्षित शिफ्ट कर दिया था। आग इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स रूम में वायर में शार्ट सर्किट से लगी, इससे आग कम धुआं ज्यादा हो गया था। लेकिन समय रहते आग पर काबू पा लिया गया।

हर महीने स्टाफ को फायर सेफ्टी की ट्रेनिंग देते हैं: एमडी

हॉस्पिटल्स के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर डॉ. अरुण मेहरा ने बताया कि हम हर महीने एक ट्रेनिंग करते हैं। साल में दो बार फायर ब्रिगेड को बुला कर मॉकड्रिल करवाते हैं। हर महीने हम इंटर्नल मॉकड्रिल भी करते हैं।

^हमारा एक स्टाफ नीचे से जा रहा था तभी उसे पहली मंजिल से धुंआ निकलता दिखा। उसने तुरंत अस्पताल के फायर ऑफिसर को जानकारी दी। तत्काल अस्पताल में फायर अलार्म बजा दिया गया। स्टाफ ने तुरंत सभी मरीजों को शिफ्ट करने का फैसला लिया। मात्र 8 से 10 मिनट के भीतर ही सभी 19 मरीजों को नीचे उतार लिया। इसके बाद एम्बुलेंस से सभी मरीजों को अठवा स्थित अपने दूसरे अस्पताल में सुरक्षित शिफ्ट कर दिया। इसमें दो मरीज आईसीयू में थे।

