  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  A Huge Fire Broke Out In Surat's Tri Star Hospital, Doctors And Patients Ran To Save Lives, Three Vehicles Of The Fire Brigade Were Extinguished.

अस्पताल में आग:सूरत के ट्राई स्टार अस्पताल में लगी आग, जान बचाने डॉक्टर-मरीज भागे, फायर की टीम ने सभी को बाहर निकाला

सूरत7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आग की सूचना मिलते ही आसपास के लोग मदद के लिए दौड़े।
  • आग से अस्पताल में भगदड़ मच गई और डाक्टर्स व मरीज भागते हुए नजर आए
  • फायर की टीम द्वारा मरीजों को अस्पताल से बाहर निकालने की कवायद जारी है

गुजरात की सूरत सिटी के नानपुरा इलाके में स्थित ट्राई स्टार हॉस्पिटल में आज भीषण आग लग गई। आग से अस्पताल में भगदड़ मच गई और डाक्टर्स व मरीज भागते हुए नजर आए। सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की तीन गाड़ियां और फायर की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई थीं। रेस्क्यू व फायर की टीमों द्वारा मरीजों को अस्पताल से बाहर निकाला जा चुका है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार फिलहाल आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है।

मरीजों को दूसरे अस्पताल में शिफ्ट किया गया।
मरीजों को दूसरे अस्पताल में शिफ्ट किया गया।

टीआरबी जवान भी मदद के लिए पहुंचे
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही नजदीक के प्वाइंट पर मौजूद टीआरबी जवान भी अस्पताल पहुंचे और मरीजों को बाहर निकालने और उन्हें दूसरे अस्पतालों में शिफ्ट करने में जुट गए। मौके पर पुलिस की कई टीमों के साथ बचाव दल भी पहुंच गया था और टीमों ने समय रहते ही सभी मरीजों समेत स्टाफ को भी बाहर निकाल लिया, जिससे जनहानि टल गई।

फायर टीम के साथ स्थानीय लोग भी मरीजों की मदद करते हुए।
फायर टीम के साथ स्थानीय लोग भी मरीजों की मदद करते हुए।

गेट के सिक्युरिटी गार्ड ने लगाई आवाज - भागो आग लग गई
हादसे के प्रत्यक्षदर्शी महेंद्र अग्रवाल ने बताया कि वे मोतियाबिंद के ऑपरेशन के लिए अप्वाइंटमेंट लेने अस्पताल पहुंचे थे। वे गेट के पास पहुंचे ही थे कि तभी सिक्युरिटी गार्ड ने आवाज लगाई - भागो अंदर आग लग गई है। इसके बाद पूरे अस्पताल में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल था। मरीजों के साथ डॉक्टर्स भी बाहर भाग रहे थे। कुछ मरीज ग्लूकोज की बोतल अपने हाथों में लिए हुए ही जान बचाने भाग रहे थे। हालांकि, सिक्युरिटी गार्ड की सतर्कता से गेट के पास बना परिसर खाली हो गया था, जिससे अंदर फंसे मरीजों को बाहर निकलने में आसानी हुई।

