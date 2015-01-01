पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कतारगाम में पटाखे से भरे ठेले में लगी आग, बच्चे पास में ही जला रहे थे

सूरत44 मिनट पहले
कतारगाम में पटाखे से भरे से ठेले में आग लग गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही दमकलकर्मी मौके पर पहुंच गए। पटाखे के कारण आसपास की दुकानाें में आग फैलने की अाशंका थी। दमकलकर्मियों ने तुरंत आग पर काबू कर लिया।

जानकारी के अनुसार कंतारेश्वर मंदिर के पास सोनूभाई सोमवार को ठेले पर पटाखा बेच रहे थे। आसपास बच्चे पटाखा जला रहे थे, इसी से एक चिंगारी उड़कर ठेले तक पहुंच गई और पटाखे में आग लग गई। आग से कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई।

