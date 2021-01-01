पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:पहली बार एक्टिव मरीज 500 से कम, 49 नए केस आए, एक भी मौत नहीं

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना अपडेट - Dainik Bhaskar
कोरोना अपडेट
  • मौत 1137
  • एक्टिव पॉजिटिव 478
  • ठीक हुए 50754

शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 49 नए संक्रमित मिले। इनमें शहर के 41 और ग्रामीण के 8 मरीज शामिल हैं। अब तक सूरत शहर और जिले में कुल 52369 पॉजिटिव मामले आ चुके हैं। अच्छी बात रही कि शुक्रवार को कोरोना से एक भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। हालांकि अब तक 1137 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी है। दूसरी ओर 73 मरीज को ठीक होकर डिस्चार्ज हुए।

इनमें 55 शहर के और 18 ग्रामीण के हैं। अब तक 50754 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। पहली बार कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीज 500 के नीचे आए हैं। फिलहाल 478 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। इनमें 130 मरीज अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। बाकी होम आईसोलेशन में इलाज ले रहे हैं।

