पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:राजकोट में 24 घंटों में पांच की मौत, 26 केस पॉजिटिव, कुल 9447 हुए कोरोना के मरीज

राजकोटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • अभी भी 520 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज, त्योहार पर केस बढ़ने की संभावना

राजकोट में चौबीस घंटों में कोरोना से 5 मरीजों की मौत गई है। जबकि 26 नए केस कोरोना पॉजिटिव दर्ज किए गए है। इसके साथ ही कुल केसों की संख्या 9400 के पार पहुंच गई है। वहीं राजकोट के अलग-अलग अस्पतालों में अभी भी 520 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। राजकोट में शुक्रवार को 61 मरीजों के ठीक हो जाने के बाद डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। राजकोट में धीरे-धीरे कोरोना के केस बढ़ रहे है जिससे लोगाें में अभी भी चिंता का माहौल है।

राजकोट शहर और जिले में त्योहार के समय ही कोरोना का असर देखने को मिल रहा है। चौबीस घंटे में ही 133 केस आए थे और इसमें और बढ़ोत्तरी होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सूत्रों के अनुसार त्योहार को लेकर केस बढ़ने की संपूर्ण संभावना है जिसका असर अभी से देखने को मिल रहा है। जिस तरह से सितंबर महीने में केस सामने आए थे ठीक उसी तरह एक बार फिर से केस 100 से ज्यादा केस आने लगे है। त्योहार के बाद भी यह आंकड़ा बढ़ सकता है।

राजकोट सहित जिले में पॉजिटिव केस की संख्या 13831 पर पहुंची

पिछले एक सप्ताह में जो केस आए थे उसमें सर्वाधिक केस शुक्रवार को दर्ज किए गए है। वर्तमान में जो केस प्राप्त हुए है उसमें शहर में 87 और जिले में 46 केस शामिल है। इसके साथ ही राजकोट सहित जिले में कुल केस की संख्या 13831 तक पहुंच गई है। इसके अलावा एक्टिव केस की संख्या बढ़ने पर उन्हें अस्पतालों में भर्ती कराने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। बता दें कि कोरोना महामारी के बीच आए त्योहार के चलते बाजारों में भीड़ और भी बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में कोरोना की महामारी को ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी को कोरोना की गाइडलाइन का पालन कर सावधानी बरतने की आवश्यकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें