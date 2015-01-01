पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Five Exhibitions From January To May, Sarsana Will Have CTEX, Sparkle, Health Expo, Food Agro And Energy Expo

नए साल से नई उम्मीदें:जनवरी से मई तक पांच एग्जीबिशन, सरसाणा में सीटेक्स, स्पार्कल, हेल्थ एक्स्पो, फूड एग्रो और एनर्जी एक्स्पो होगा

सूरत2 घंटे पहले
  • पहले की तरह एग्जीबिशन शुरू करके कारोबार को दोबारा पटरी पर लाएगा चैम्बर
  • एग्जीबिशन से टेक्सटाइल समेत सभी कारोबार को बढ़ावा मिलने की उम्मीद

दक्षिण गुजरात चैम्बर ऑफ कॉमर्स ने नए साल 2021 में कारोबार काे दोबारा पटरी पर लाने की तैयारी कर ली है। चैम्बर जनवरी के दूसरे हफ्ते से फिजिकल एग्जीबिशन की शुरूआत करने जा रहा है। इसमें सबसे पहले सी-टेक्स एग्जीबिशन होगा। सरथाणा स्थित इंटरनेशनल एग्जीबिशन एंड कन्वेंशन हॉल में 9,10 और 11 जनवरी को टेक्सटाइल एक्स्पो सीटेक्स-2021 का आयोजन होने जा रहा है।

पहला एग्जीबिशन टेक्सटाइल का होगा। इससे टेक्सटाइल उद्योग को बढ़ाया मिलेगा। इसके बाद 20, 21 और 22 फरवरी को स्पार्कल होगा। जिससे जेम एंड ज्वेलरी, डायमंड कारोबार को गति मिलेगी। इसके बाद मार्च में हेल्थ एक्स्पो, अप्रैल में फूड एग्रो और मई में एनर्जी एक्स्पो का आयोजन होगा। सब कुछ व्यवस्थित रहा तो कारोबार को दोबारा पटरी पर लाने का चैम्बर का प्रयास सफल होगा।

चैम्बर अध्यक्ष बोले- मशीनरी एसेसरीज, यार्न और फेब्रिक्स की प्रदर्शनी लगेगी
चैम्बर के अध्यक्ष दिनेश नावड़िया ने बताया कि टेक्सटाइल उद्योग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सीटेक्स-2021 का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसमें टेक्सटाइल मशीनरी, उससे संबंधित एन्लीलरो, एम्ब्रॉयडरी और बाइंडिंग मशीन तथा एसेसरीज, यार्न और फेब्रिक्स को प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। प्रदर्शनी में टेक्सटाइल के सभी सेक्टर को शामिल करने की कोशिश की जाएगी।

वियतनाम, बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका के विजिटर्स को भी भेजा आमंत्रण
सीटेक्स-2021 के चेयरमैन हिमांशु बोडावाला ने बताया कि बीटूबी सीटेक्स प्रदर्शनी में भारत में निर्मित इलेक्ट्रॉनिक जेकाॅर्ड काे प्रदर्शित किया जायेगा। प्रदर्शनी में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर वियतनाम, बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका के विजिटर्स को भी आमंत्रित किया गया है। इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट शुरू होगी तो विदेश विजिटर्स भी एग्जीबिशन में आएंगे।

10,500 वर्गमीटर क्षेत्रफल में 100 से अधिक एग्जीबिटर्स

चैम्बर ऑफ काॅमर्स प्रदेश में पहली बार फिजिकल एग्जीबिशन आयोजित करने जा रहा है। सरसाणा स्थित कन्वेंशन हॉल में 10,500 वर्गमीटर क्षेत्रफल में 100 से अधिक एग्जीबिटर्स लेटेस्ट मशीनरी और एन्सीलरी, मैन्युफैक्चर्स यार्न, फेब्रिक्स का प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

