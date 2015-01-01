पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॉलेजों की परेशानी:पांच हजार छात्र प्रवेश कन्फर्म कराने के बाद फीस नहीं भर रहे

सूरत10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छात्रों के प्रवेश न लेने से कॉलेजों की परेशानी बढ़ी

नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी में पिछले 3 महीने से प्रवेश प्रक्रिय चल रही है। कब पूरी होगी इस पर अभी कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। प्रवेश प्रक्रिया की वजह से काॅलेजों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। कॉलेजों ने प्रवेश लेने के बाद भी पढ़ाई शुरू नहीं की है। यही कारण है कि कॉलेजों में छात्र भी नहीं आ रहे हैं। कोरोना की वजह से इस समय ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई हो रही है। छात्र ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई में भी शामिल नहीं हो रहे हैं।

ज्ञातव्य है कि साइंस, कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स के प्रथम वर्ष में 28300 छात्रों ने अब तक प्रवेश लिया है। इसमें से 5000 छात्र अभी तक कॉलेज की फीस भी नहीं भरी है। प्रवेश कन्फर्म कराने के बाद छात्र कॉलेज से संपर्क ही नहीं कर रहे हैं। कॉलेजों की समस्या ये है कि अगर इन्हें निकाल देते हैं तो सीटें खाली हो जाएंगी। कॉलेजों में पहले से ही फीस को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है।

यूनिवर्सिटी के नियमानुसार फीस न भरने पर कॉलेज 3 महीने तक छात्रों को परेशान नहीं कर सकते हैं। कॉलेजों ने यूनिवर्सिटी से इसकी शिकायत करते हुए तत्काल फैसला लेने की मांग की है। आने वाले दिनों में नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी में इस मुद्दे पर फैसला हो सकता है। कोरोना का संक्रमण फैलने की वजह से छात्र कॉलेज में प्रवेश नहीं ले रहे हैं।

