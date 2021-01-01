पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Fog Will Remain In The Atmosphere Till 6 February Due To The Effect Of Sea Breeze Pattern

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:समुद्री हवाओं के पैटर्न के असर से 6 फरवरी तक वातावरण में रहेगा कोहरा

सूरत5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उत्तरी दिशा से चलने वाली हवाओं के पैटर्न बदलने से ठंड से राहत मिली है। मंगलवार देर शाम समुद्री हवाओं के पैटर्न से ठंड गायब हो गई है। हालांकि सुबह गुलाबी ठंड पड़ रही है। उत्तर भारत में दो वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस सिस्टम के साथ पश्चिम राजस्थान में साइक्लोनिक सर्कुलेशन सिस्टम डेवलप हो रहा है। इससे उत्तर भारत के कुछ राज्यों में बेमौसम बारिश होने की संभावना है।

जिसका आंशिक असर सूरत सहित दक्षिण गुजरात में दिख सकता है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 34.2 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 17.5 डिग्री रहा। हवाओं के पैटर्न के असर से 6 फरवरी तक कोहरे जैसा वातावरण रहने का अनुमान है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser