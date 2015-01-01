पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • For The First Time, 70% Of The Textile And Diamond Traders On Muhamat Performed Muhurat, The Market Will Open Completely From Monday

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाजार ने पकड़ी रफ्तार:पहली बार लाभ पांचम पर टेक्सटाइल और डायमंड के 70% व्यापारियों ने किया मुहूर्त, सोमवार से पूरी तरह खुलेंगे मार्केट

सूरत22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली के बाद शादी और दक्षिण भारत के त्योहार से कपड़ा मार्केट में ऑर्डर बढ़े

कोरोना के कारण ढाई महीने तक डायमंड और टेक्सटाइल इंडस्ट्री पूरी तरह ठप रहा। यही वजह है कि इस बार दोनों सेक्टरों के व्यापारियों ने दीवाली की छुट्टी को कम करने का निर्णय लिया है। यही वजह है कि 19 तारीख को शहर के हीरों से जुड़े महिधरपुरा और मिनी बाजार और रिंग रोड टेक्सटाइल मार्केट में बड़ी संख्या में व्यापारियों ने मुहूर्त किया।

दोनों बाजारों में शामिल प्रमुख संगठनों ने दिवाली से ठीक पहले छुट्टी को कम करने का प्रस्ताव दिया था। ताकि कपड़ा व्यापारी दिवाली के बाद शादी और डायमंड उद्योग को क्रिसमस का अच्छा कारोबार कर सकें। शहर के हीरा और कपड़ा बाजार में हर साल पंचमी पर कुछ व्यापारी मुहूर्त करते हैं। करीब 30 फीसदी व्यापारी मुहूर्त के बाद से दुकानें बन्द कर देते हैं। विविंग और प्रोसेसिंग में 2 सप्ताह से अधिक अवकाश रहता है। डायमंड में करीब 3 सप्ताह का अवकाश रहता है। लेकिन इस बार ऐसा कुछ नहीं है।

शादी के चलते ज्यादा ऑर्डर मिलने की उम्मीद

^शादियों के साथ पोंगल त्योहार के कारण साड़ी व्यापारियों को दक्षिण भारत में अच्छे ऑर्डर मिलने की उम्मीद है। ठंड के चलते उत्तर में गर्म कपड़ों की मांग रहेगी। दिवाली के कारण ज्यादातर व्यापारियों का पुराना स्टॉक क्लियर हो गया है। अब नया उत्पादन होगा। इसके परिणाम स्वरूप बाजार में 80 प्रतिशत दुकानें गुरुवार को खुली हैं।
-मनोज अग्रवाल, अध्यक्ष, फोस्टा

पहले मुंबई के बाजार खुलते थे, तब सूरत के

^वर्षों पहले मुंबई के बाजार खुलते थे उसके बाद सूरत की हीरा इकाइयां भाईदूज से शुरू होती थीं। हालांकि, बीच-बीच में कुछ सालों तक दिवाली की छुट्टियां होती रही हैं। गुरुवार का दिन अच्छा रहा। हीरा बाजार में सोमवार तक तेजी आने की उम्मीद है।
-नानू वेकरिया, अध्यक्ष, सूरत डायमंड एसोसिएशन

सोमवार से हीरे की खरीदी शुरू हो सकती है

^गुरुवार को लाभ पंचमी के रूप में 80 प्रतिशत व्यापारियों ने भाग लिया। हीरा वर्गीकरण शुक्रवार से शुरू होने की उम्मीद है और हीरे की खरीद सोमवार से शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। दिवाली से पहले पतले हीरों की मांग थी। यह मांग अपरिवर्तित है। 25,000 रुपये से कम के हीरे की मांग फिलहाल देखी जा रही है।
-नंदलाल नाकरानी, ​​अध्यक्ष, डायमंड ब्रोकर्स एसोसिएशन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें