  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  For The First Time Only One Case In Rural Area, Now No Corona Patient On 416 Ventilator Of Civil smear

अच्छी खबर:पहली बार ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में सिर्फ एक केस, अब सिविल-स्मीमेर के 416 वेंटिलेटर पर कोई भी कोरोना मरीज नहीं

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • 317 एक्टिव मरीजों में से सिर्फ 3% ही अस्पताल में भर्ती, रिकवरी दर 97.23% हुई

कोरोना के मामले तेजी से घट रहे हैं। मौतें भी रुक गई हैं। गुरुवार को ग्रामीण में सिर्फ एक नया केस अाया। अब सिविल और स्मीमेर अस्पताल में वेंटिलेटर पर एक भी मरीज नहीं है। सिविल में कोरोना के लिए डेडिकेटेड 1000 बेड और स्मीमेर में 821 बेड हैं।

दोनों अस्पतालों के 1821 बेड पर मात्र 7 मरीज ही गंभीर हैं। इनमें बाइपेप पर दो और ऑक्सीजन पर 5 मरीज हैं। सिविल में 296 और स्मीमेर अस्पताल में 120 वेंटिलेटर हैं। डॉक्टरों का कहना है बेहतर इलाज से कोरोना के मरीज तेजी से कम हो रहे हैं। अब सूरत की रिकवरी दर 97.23 फीसदी हो गई। वहीं मौतों पर अंकुश लगने से मृत्यु दर 2.16 फीसदी हो गई है।

सिविल में सिर्फ 13 मरीज, इनमें से 4 गंभीर

एक्टिव मरीजों में से मात्र 3% ही अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। बाकी होम आईसोलेशन में इलाज ले रहे हैं। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि ज्यादातर मरीज स्टेबल आ रहे हैं। सिविल अस्पताल में अब 13 मरीज ही हैं। इनमें से 4 मरीज ही गंभीर हैं। वहीं स्मीमेर में मात्र 5 मरीज हैं। इनमें से 3 मरीज ही गंभीर हैं। यही कारण है कि पिछले 10 दिन से मौतों पर अंकुश है।

कोरोना: 44 नए केस आए, माैत एक भी नहीं

गुरुवार को डॉक्टर, बैंक मैनेजर, सेल्स मैन, ब्रोकर और कपड़ा व्यापारी सहित 44 नए संक्रमित मरीज आए। इनमें शहर के 43 और ग्रामीण का 1 मरीज है। अब तक 52622 पाॅजिटिव मामले आ चुके हैं। गुरुवार को कोरोना से कोई मौत नहीं हुई। इससे मौत का आंकड़ा पिछले 10 दिन से 1137 पर ही स्थिर है। दूसरी ओर शहर के 51 और ग्रामीण के 12 यानी 63 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। अब तक कुल 51168 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। कुल 317 एक्टिव मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

ग्रामीण: सिर्फ पलसाना में एक मामला आया

जुलाई-अगस्त में ग्रामीण में 140 से अधिक मामले आते थे। गुरुवार को ग्रामीण में सिर्फ एक केस पलसाना तहसील में आया। ग्रामीण में अब तक 287 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। यहां कुल 13020 मरीज आ चुके हैं और इनमें से 12624 ठीक हो चुके हैं।

