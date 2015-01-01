पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  For The First Time, The Dress Of Crocodile Deity Of Salangpur, 8 Kg Gold And 1 Crore Diamond Crown Was Decorated

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:पहली बार सालंगपुर कष्टभंजन देवता की करोड़ों की पोशाक, 8 किलो सोना और 1 करोड़ के हीरों के मुकुट से हुआ शृंगार

भावनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • 22 कलाकारों ने एक साल के भीतर तैयार की पोशाक

गुजरात में भावनगर के सालंगपुर में हनुमानजी का प्राचीन मंदिर है, जो कि श्रीकष्टभंजन हनुमानजी के नाम से जाना जाता है। दीवाली के मौके पर भगवान हनुमान का सोना और हीरा जड़ित पोशाक से श्रृंगार किया गया है। इस मौके पर दैनिक भास्कर आपको पोशाक की एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरें दिखा रहा है। यह पोशाक 8 किलो सोने से तैयार की गई है, जिसकी कीमत 6.25 करोड़ रुपए है।

इसके अलावा उनके सोने के मुकुट में हीरे भी जड़े गए हैं, जिनकी कीमत 1 करोड़ रुपए है। यह पोशाक वडताल मंदिर के पीठाधपित आचार्य राकेश प्रसाद, विष्णु्प्रकाशदासजी और हरिप्रकाशदासजी स्वामी ने भगवान हनुमान को अर्पित की है।

किले की तरह दिखता है हनुमानजी का ये मंदिर

सालंगपुर का कष्टभंजन हनुमान मंदिर किसी किले की तरह दिखाई देता है। इसका स्वरूप बहुत ही भव्य है। मंदिर अपने पौराणिक महत्व, सुंदरता और भव्यता की वजह से काफी प्रसिद्ध है। कष्टभंजन हनुमानजी सोने के सिंहासन पर विराजमान हैं। यहां हनुमानजी को महाराजाधिराज के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। हनुमानजी की प्रतिमा के आसपास वानर सेना दिखाई देती है। हनुमानजी के साथ ही शनिदेव स्त्री रूप में भी विराजित हैं। शनि हनुमानजी के चरणों में बैठे हैं।

ये है हनुमानजी और शनि से जुड़ी कथा

मान्यता है कि प्राचीन समय में शनिदेव का प्रकोप काफी बढ़ गया था। लोगों को कई दुखों और परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा रहा था। शनि से बचाने के लिए भक्तों ने हनुमानजी से प्रार्थना की। तब हनुमानजी ने शनिदेव को दंड देने का निश्चय किया। जब शनिदेव को ये बात पता चली तो वे डर गए थे। शनिदेव ये बात जानते थे कि हनुमानजी बाल ब्रह्मचारी हैं और वे स्त्रियों पर हाथ नहीं उठाते हैं। इसलिए शनि ने स्त्री का रूप धारण कर लिया और हनुमानजी के चरणों में गिरकर क्षमा मांगने लगे। हनुमानजी ने शनिदेव को क्षमा कर दिया। क्षमा मिलने के बाद शनिदेव ने हनुमान से कहा कि उनके भक्तों पर शनि दोष का असर नहीं होगा। इस मंदिर में इसी प्रसंग के आधार पर शनिदेव को हनुमानजी के चरणों में स्त्री रूप में पूजा जाता है। भक्तों के कष्टों का निवारण करने की वजह से इस मंदिर को कष्टभंजन हनुमान मंदिर के नाम से जाना जाता है।

