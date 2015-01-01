पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Former Vice Chancellor Shivendra Gupta Is Being Slammed By The Same Syndicate Members Who Were With Him Earlier

वीएनएसजीयू में नियमों का बदलाव:पूर्व कुलपति शिवेंद्र गुप्ता को आज वही सिंडिकेट सदस्य झटका दे रहे हैं जो पहले उनके साथ में थे

सूरत
  • वीएनएसजीयू में पूर्व कुलपति के निर्णयों को एक-कर बदल रहे

वीएनएसजीयू के पूर्व कुलपति शिवेंद्र गुप्ता के जाने के बाद लगातार एक के बाद एक उनके लिए निर्णय को बदला जा रहा है। आश्चर्यजनक बात यह है कि जिन सिंडीकेट सदस्यों ने गुप्ता के कार्यकाल में उनका समर्थन करते हुए उनके निर्णयाें का समर्थन किया था। आज वही सिंडिकेट सदस्य उन फैसलाें को रद्द करवा रहे हैं। जैसे कि शिवेंद्र गुप्ता ने कॉलेजों में प्रोफेसरों के हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए निर्णय लिया था कि यूनिवर्सिटी से संलग्न सभी कॉलेज में प्रोफेसरों की भर्ती यूनिवर्सिटी से होगी।

लेकिन एक बार फिर से इस निर्णय को बदल देते हुए कॉलेजों को खुशी मनाने का मौका दिया गया है और कहा गया है कि प्रोफेसरों की भर्ती कॉलेज खुद करें। इसकी वजह क्या है यह स्पष्ट नहीं किया गया, लेकिन सिंडिकेट की बैठक में सभी सदस्यों ने मिलकर यह प्रस्ताव पास कर दिया। इससे अब निजी कॉलेजों को सीधे तौर पर फायदा होगा, क्योंकि शिवेंद्र गुप्ता की तरफ से लिए गए निर्णय के बाद कॉलेजों में डर का माहौल था।

फिर से काॅलेजाें काे मिल गई छूट

प्रोफेसरों ने शिवेंद्र गुप्ता से कई बार शिकायत की थी कि उनको नियम के मुताबिक न तो वेतन मिलता है और न ही प्रमोशन। इसी शिकायत पर गुप्ता ने यूनिवर्सिटी से प्रोफेसरों की भर्ती शुरू की, जहां पर न तो कोई गड़बड़ी की आशंका होगी न ही किसी से अन्याय होगा। पूर्व में जिन सदस्यों ने यह प्रस्ताव पारित करवाया था उन्हीं सिंडीकेट सदस्यों ने अब उसे रद्द करवा दिया है। यानी अब कॉलेज भर्ती कर सकेंगे।

इसके पहले भी कई निर्णय रद्द हुए हैं

1. पूर्व कुलपति दक्षेश ठाकुर की पत्नी कीर्ति को गुप्ता के कार्यकाल में निकाल दिया गया था, लेकिन जब हेमाली देसाई ने चार्ज संभाला तो फिर से कीर्ति को वापस बुला लिया।

2. गुप्ता ने एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट के हेड राजेंद्र पटेल को इंचार्ज रजिस्ट्रार का कार्यभार सौंपा था, लेकिन देसाई के आते ही उन्हें तुरंत पद से हटाकर अरविंद धड़क को रजिस्ट्रार का कार्यभार सौंप दिया।

3. इसके अलावा फैक्ट कमेटी का जो नियम बनाया गया था उसे भी सिंडिकेट ने बदल दिया और जिस नियम के तहत नकलची छात्रों को सजा देने का प्रावधान था उसे भी बदल दिया जाएगा।

