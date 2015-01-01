पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:व्यापारी से 15.87 लाख की ठगी, कपड़ा उधार खरीदने के बाद पेमेंट नहीं चुकाया

सूरत27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

कपड़ा व्यापारी से 15.78 लाख की ठगी का मामला सामने आया है। इस बारे में पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। कडोदरा में स्थित स्वस्तिक रेजिडेंसी में रहने वाले उत्तम मनोहरभाई दसाणी पूणा के रोयल टाउनशिप में श्री आनंद इम्पेक्स के नाम से कपड़े का कारोबार करते हैं।

दलाल शुभम गोस्वामी ने उनकी मुलाकाल सारोली में स्थित श्याम संगिनी मार्केट में साईं टेक्सटाइल के नाम से कारोबार करने वाले राजेश रामपत चाैधरी से करवाई थी। राजेश चौधरी ने 3 से 10 अक्टूबर के बीच उत्तम की दुकान से 15लाख, 87हजार, 44 रुपए का कपड़ा उधार लिया था। राजेश ने 10 दिन में पेमेंट का वादा किया था, पर पेमेंट नहीं दिया। उत्तम ने पेमेंट मांगा तो आरोपी गाली देते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी दी।

