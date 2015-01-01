पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वारदात:सरकारी लाभ का झांसा दे वृद्ध महिला से ठगी, गहने ले उड़ी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • वृद्ध को ऑटो में बिठाकर स्टेशन के पास छोड़ दिया

गरीब परिवार को सरकार की ओर से मदद दी जा रही है कहकर वृद्ध महिला मदद करने के बहाने गहने और नकदी लेकर फरार हो गई। आरोपी महिला वृद्ध को ऑटो में बिठाकर अपने साथ ले जा रही थी, तभी फोटो खींचने के बहाने उसके गले से मंगलसूत्र, सोने की दो चूड़ियां और पर्स निकलवाने के बाद रेलवे स्टेशन के पास ऑटो से नीचे उताकर फरार हो गई।

वृद्ध ने राहगीर की मदद से अपने पति को फोन करके घटना के बारे में बताया। इस बारे में पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार सगरामपुरा मोटी लालवाड़ी में स्थित अनंत आवास में 75 वर्षीय हसमुखभाई शर्मा 70 वर्षीय पत्नी भानुमति के साथ रहते हैं। भतीजा बंकिमचंद्र व्यास दोनों की देखरेख करते हैं।

8 नवंबर को एक अज्ञात महिला हसमुखभाई के घर आई और कहने लगी कि सरकार गरीबों को रुपए दे रही है। तुम सबसे गरीब हो, हमारे साथ सिविल अस्पताल चलो मैं तुम्हारी मदद करूंगी। सरकारी मदद का आज आखिरी दिन है। इतना कहते ही हसमुखभाई उसके साथ जाने को तैयार हो गई। महिला हसमुखभाई को ऑटो में बिठाकर सिविल अस्पताल ले गई। रविवार होने की वजह से सिविल बंद था।

इसके बाद हसमुखभाई को वहीं ऑटो से नीचे उतार दी। हसमुखभाई पैदल ही घर आए। इसी बीच महिला हसमुखभाई के घर आई और उनकी पत्नी भानुमती से कहने लगी कि तुम्हारे पति हमारी बात नहीं मान रहे हैं। इसके बाद भानुमती को ऑटो में बिठाकर रेलवे स्टेशन की ओर ले गई और फोटो खींचने के बहाने गले से मंगलसूत्र और सोने की चूड़ियां, पर्स निकलवाने के बाद ऑटो से नीचे उतारकर फरार हो गई। पुलिस आगे की छानबीन कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें