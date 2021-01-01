पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Friend Had Taken Life In Love Affair, Both Used To Love Same Woman, Police Arrested Accused From Hamirpur In UP

रेलवे यार्ड में हत्या की गुत्थी सुलझी:प्रेम प्रकरण में दोस्त ने ली थी जान, एक ही युवती से दोनों करते थे प्यार, पुलिस ने आरोपी को यूपी के हमीरपुर से गिरफ्तार किया

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
रेलवे पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
रेलवे पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया।
  • 26 जनवरी को रेलवे यार्ड में युवक का शव मिला था, पुलिस कर रही थी जांच

सूरत रेलवे यार्ड के पास 26 जनवरी सुबह 8 बजे एक 22 वर्षीय युवक का शव मिला था, जिसमें मृतक की पहचान सूरत के वेडरोड निवासी सिराज (22) के रूप में हुई थी। शुक्रवार को यह मामला सूरत रेलवे पुलिस की एलसीबी ने सुलझा लिया। आरोपी को सर्विलांस के जरिये यूपी के हमीरपुर से गिरफ्तार कर सूरत ले आई।

सूरत रेलवे पुलिस की आरोपी से हुई पूछताछ में पता चला कि आरोपी भी वेदरोड का ही रहने वाला था और मूलरूप से यूपी के हमीरपुर का है उसका नाम किशन है। उसने बताया कि वह और उसका दोस्त सिराज एक ही युवती से प्रेम करते थे। इसको लेकर उनमें कई बार कहा सुनी हुई थी। 26 जनवरी को मौका देखकर सुबह 5 से 6 के बीच उसकी सूरत रेलयार्ड के नजदीक झाड़ियों के पास पत्थर से सिर कुचल कर हत्या कर दी।

शव को यार्ड की तरफ फेंक दिया। इसके बाद वह बस से हमीरपुर के लिए रवाना होने गया। दूसरी तरफ जब रेलवे पुलिस ने जांच का दायरा बढ़ाया तो लोगों ने किशन के उसी दिन गायब होने की बात कही, जिससे शक गहरा गया।

रेलवे पुलिस एलसीबी आरोपी का फोन सर्विलांस पर लगाया तो लोकेशन में पता चला कि वह हमीरपुर पहंुच गया है। इसके बाद रेलवे पुलिस आरोपी किशन को उसके मूल निवास से गिरफ्तार कर सूरत लाई। आगे की कारवाई शुरू है।

मामला: रसीद से हुई पहचान
26 जनवरी की सुबह 8 बजे आरपीएफ की टीम पेट्रोलिंग कर रही थी उसी दौरान देखा कि यार्ड के रेलवे परिसर के दायरे में आने वाली जमीन पर युवक का शव पड़ा है। जब उसके पास पहुंचे तो देखा कि उसका सिर पत्थर से कुचला गया है। इसके बाद वहां जीआरपी रेलवे पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। युवक के जेब से एक रिसिप्ट मिला जो जिसमंे सिराज लिखा हुआ था और एड्रेस वेड रोड लिखा हुआ था।

