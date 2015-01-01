पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Neither Rape Nor Thrown From The Roof! The Girl Who Came To Her Senses Was Bid frosted, So She Jumped, Tried Suicide Three Times.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घटना से भी बड़ा खुलासा:न दुष्कर्म न छत से फेंका! होश में आई छात्रा बोली- फ्रस्टेड थी इसलिए कूदी, तीन बार कर चुकी है सुसाइड की कोशिश

सूरत44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अपार्टमेंट के परिसर में यह छात्रा गंभीर चोटों और बेहोशी की हालत में मिली थी
  • छात्रा सुबह लिंबायत स्थित घर से कॉलेज के लिए निकली थी, लेकिन कॉलेज गई ही नहीं

लिंबायत क्षेत्र में रहने वाली 21 वर्षीय छात्रा के सिटी लाइट क्षेत्र में गंभीर चोटों के साथ बेहोशी की हालत में मिलने का मामला 24 घंटे पूरे होते-होते पूरा ही पलट गया। गुरुवार रात करीब साढ़े 9 बजे छात्रा को होश आ गया और उसने पुलिस को बयान दिया तो अधिकारी भी चौंक गए। पुलिस के दावे पर यकीन करें तो छात्रा के साथ न तो दुष्कर्म हुआ न ही किसी ने मारने के लिए 4 मंजिला गोकुल धाम अपार्टमेंट की छत से फेंका था बल्कि यह सब छात्रा ने खुद किया था। एक चौंकाने वाली बात ये भी सामने आई है कि छात्रा सुसाइड की कोशिश तीन बार कर चुकी है, लेकिन हर बार बच गई।

गोकुल धाम अपार्टमेंट, जहां के परिसर से बेहोशी की हालत में मिली था छात्रा।
गोकुल धाम अपार्टमेंट, जहां के परिसर से बेहोशी की हालत में मिली था छात्रा।

क्या है मामला
गुरुवार की रात करीब 10 बजे सिटी लाइट के पोस्ट इलाके में स्थित इस अपार्टमेंट के परिसर में यह छात्रा गंभीर चोटों और बेहोशी की हालत में मिली थी। पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म का केस भी दर्ज कर लिया था। सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती इस छात्रा के एक पैर में फ्रैक्चर है और सिर में गंभीर चोट आने से गुरुवार रात 10 बजे से बेहोश थी। फर्स्ट ईयर की यह छात्रा वेसू स्थित अग्रवाल कॉलेज में फीस माफी का आवेदन करने बुधवार सुबह 10 बजे घर से निकली थी।

जाना था वेसू, 5 घंटे डूमस रही, मिली सिटीलाइट में
छात्रा सुबह लिंबायत स्थित घर से निकलने के बाद वेसू स्थित कॉलेज गई ही नहीं। क्योंकि उसकी लोकेशन 5 घंटे तक डूमस इलाके की है और आखिरी लोकेशन गोकुलधाम सोसायटी की है। मोबाइल फोन टूट जाने से आखिरी कॉल का पता नहीं चल पाया। बताया जा रहा है कि उसने शॉपिंग भी की थी। डीसीपी विधि चौधरी ने बताया कि मामला इतना पेचीदा था कि क्राइम ब्रांच और उमरा पुलिस की टीम जांच में जुटी रही।

चोट लगने के चलते लगा दुष्कर्म का मामला
गोकुलधाम में रहने वाले आयुष ने बताया कि बुधवार की रात सवा 10 बजे जब वह खाना खाने के लिए बैठा था तब लड़की छत से नीचे गिरी। जिंस और लाल टी शर्त वाली इस लड़की के सिर और प्राइवेट पार्ट से खून बह रहा था। छात्रा ने बताया कि गिरत

सस्पेंस अब भी
छात्रा के बयान के बाद भी कई सस्पेंस कायम हैं। जैसे कि छात्रा का कॉलेज के लिए निकलकर डूमस चला जाना, फिर बिना सीसीटीवी वाले अपार्टमेंट में चुपके से घुसकर छत से कूद जाना। हालांकि उसके पिता का कहना है कि वो कभी परेशान नहीं दिखी। जॉब करना चाहती थी, लेकिन हमने पढ़ाई पूरी करने को जरूर कहा था। फिलहाल छात्रा अस्पताल में ही एडमिट है, जिससे पूछताछ जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें