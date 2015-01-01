पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्चुअल बद्तमीजी पर सजा:राजकोट के व्यापारी ने वॉट्सऐप डीपी में पूर्व प्रेमिका की फोटो लगाकर लिखा- 'कलयुग की द्रौपदी के साथ मैं', गिरफ्तार

राजकोट24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजकोट ए-डिवीजन पुलिस ने किया अरेस्ट।
  • आरोप - वाट्सएप डीपी में अक्सर पहले की निजी फोटो लगाकर भद्दे कमेंट भी लिखता रहता है
  • करीब डेढ़ साल पहले दोनों का ब्रेकअप हो गया था, लेकिन वह अब भी लड़की के पीछे पड़ा हुआ है

राजकोट में एक व्यापारी को अपनी पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड को परेशान करने के मामले में अरेस्ट किया गया है। पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड का आरोप है कि आरोपी हितेष पित्रोदा अपनी वॉट्सऐप डीपी में उनकी पहले की फोटो (जिसमें दोनों साथ में हैं) लगाकर उसमें तरह-तरह के अपशब्द वाले कमेंट लिखता है। हाल ही में हितेष ने अपनी वॉट्सऐप डीपी में ऐसी ही एक फोटो लगाकर 'कलयुग की द्रौपदी के साथ मैं' लिख रहा था। लड़की की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने हितेष को अरेस्ट कर लिया है। हितेष खेती के औजार बेचने का व्यवसाय करता है।

डेढ़ साल पहले हो गया था ब्रेकअप
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पीड़ित ने अपनी शिकायत में कहा है कि उसके हितेष से प्रेम संबंध रहे हैं। लेकिन, करीब डेढ़ साल पहले उनका ब्रेकअप हो गया था, क्योंकि हितेष उस पर शक करता था। इसी बात पर अक्सर उसके साथ मारपीट भी किया करता था। ब्रेकअप के बाद भी हितेष उसे परेशान कर रहा था और उसके घर तक भी आ जाया करता था।

हितेश वॉट्सऐप डीपी में लगाता था पहले की फोटो
पीड़िता का यह भी आरोप है कि हितेष उसे बदनाम करने के लिए अपनी वॉट्सऐप डीपी में अक्सर उनकी पहले की निजी फोटो लगाकर भद्दे कमेंट भी लिखता रहता है। पीड़िता का यह भी कहना है कि हितेष उस पर दोबारा रिश्ते बनाने का दबाव डाल रहा है और वह कहता है कि उसकी शादी कहीं और होने नहीं देगा।

