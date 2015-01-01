पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी से बचाव:कोरोना को कारण बता बोर्ड बैठक ऑनलाइन की, पर भाजपा पार्षदों की फेयरवेल पार्टी ऑफलाइन

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अपने 36 पार्षदों को नहीं बुलाने पर कांग्रेस बोली- मनपा भाजपा की प्राइवेट लि. संस्था

कोरोना को कारण बताकर सूरत महानगर पालिका के माैजूदा टर्म की अंतिम सामान्य सभा शुक्रवार को ऑनलाइन की गई, लेकिन शनिवार को भाजपा पार्षदों की फेयरवेल पार्टी ऑफलाइन की गई। इसे लेकर कांग्रेस के पार्षदों में नाराजगी है। वर्तमान पार्षदों का टर्म पूरा हो रहा है। इससे एक दिन पहले सामान्य सभा गृह में भाजपा के पार्षदों के लिए सत्तापक्ष ने फेयरवेल पार्टी का आयोजन किया।

इस फेयरवेल पार्टी के कारण विवाद खड़ा हो गया है। कांग्रेस ने आरोप लगाया कि इस फेयरवेल पार्टी में उसके 36 पार्षदों को नहीं बुलाया गया। कांग्रेस ने कहा कि ऐसा लगता है कि सूरत महानगर पालिका भाजपा की प्राइवेट लिमिटेड संस्था बन गई है, इसलिए ही उसने फेयरवेल पार्टी में सिर्फ अपने ही पार्षदों को बुलाया। कांग्रेस के 36 पार्षदों को इसमें नहीं बुलाया गया।

अगर पार्षदों के फेयरवेल की पार्टी का आयोजन महानगर पालिका के कार्यालय में किया गया तो उसमें सभी को बुलाया जाना चाहिए था। महानगर पालिका का मौजूदा टर्म 14 दिसंबर को पूरा होने वाला है। कोरोना से बिगड़ती हालत की वजह से मनपा के चुनाव को टाल दिया गया।

कांग्रेस पार्षद अपने क्षेत्र की समस्याएं नहीं बता पाए
कांग्रेस के पार्षदों ने कहा कि महानगर पालिका के माैजूदा टर्म की अंतिम सामान्य सभा की बैठक 11 दिसंबर को रखी गई थी। इस सामान्य सभा को जानबूझ कर अाॅनलाइन रखा गया। अगर सामान्य सभा की बैठक ऑफलाइन रखी जाती तो पार्षद अपने-अपने क्षेत्र की समस्याओं का मुद्दा उठा पाते। भाजपा के सत्ताधारियों ने कोरोना का कारण बताकर सामान्य सभा तो ऑनलाइन की, लेकिन फेयरवेल पार्टी अाॅफलाइन की। क्या इस पार्टी के अयोजित में कोरोना बाधा नहीं बना।

