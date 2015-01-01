पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोल्डन धनतेरस:पहली बार 2000 प्रति तोला सस्ता हुआ सोना, दो दिन पहले ही हो गई 20 फीसदी से ज्यादा की बुकिंग

सूरत2 घंटे पहले
  • ऊंची कीमतों की वजह से लाइटवेट और सुपरलाइट वेट ज्वैलरी की मांग सबसे अधिक

बिजनेस रिपोर्टर | सूरत धनतेरस से दो दिन पहले सोने की कीमतों में आई कमी ने ज्वैलरी खरीदने की योजना बना रहे लोगों को नए उत्साह से भर दिया है। सोमवार शाम को 10 ग्राम कोल्ड की कीमत 2 हजार रुपए गिर गई। यानी 10 ग्राम गोल्ड की कीमत 54 हजार 500 से कम होकर 52 हजार 500 रुपए पर पहुंच गई। धनतेरस के के ठीक 3 दिन पूर्व गोल्ड के दाम कम होने से शादियों के लिए गोल्ड खरीदने का एक अवसर बना है। जो लोग गोल्ड के दाम कम होने का इंतजार कर रहे थे उनके लिए सोने की खरीदी का एक अच्छा मौका है। मंगलवार को ही ज्वेलरी शॉप में ऑर्डर बढ़ गए।

धनतेरस की बुकिंग सोमवार को हुई

डी खुशालदास ज्वेलर्स के दीपक भाई ने बताया कि गोल्ड के दाम कम होने से मंगलवार को ही धनतेरस की 20 फीसदी बुकिंग हुई। इसके अलावा अच्छी इंक्वायरी भी हुई है। गोल्ड के दाम बढ़ने से पूर्व ही लोग सोना खरीदने में रुचि दिखा रहे है। आगामी दिनों में दाम बढ़ने की संभावना है।

पिछली बार धनतेरस पर सोना 38,300 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम था

सोमवार को कोरोना वैक्सीन तैयार हो जाने के दावे के बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजारों में सोने-चांदी की कीमतों में भारी गिरावट आई है। वहीं पिछले साल धनतेरस पर सोने का भाव 38,300 रुपए प्रति दस ग्राम था। वहीं अभी भाव 52 हजार रुपए प्रति दस ग्राम है। भाव बढ़ने से खरीदारी का ट्रेंड भी बदल गया है। ज्वेलर्स की माने तो ‘सोने के भाव ज्यादा होने से लाइट ज्वेलरी की मांग ज्यादा है।

लंबे समय बाद इतना ज्यादा भाव गिरा

इंडियन बुलियन ज्वेलर्स एसोसिएशन के गुजरात के डाइरेक्टर नैनेश पच्चीगर ने बताया कि अब तक 30 से 40 फीसदी ही ज्वेलरी कारोबार रहा है। हालांकि गोल्ड के दाम लंबे समय के बाद प्रति 10 ग्राम 2000 कम होने से धनतेरस में अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद है।

