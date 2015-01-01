पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Gold silver Sales Estimated At 21 Million In Vadodara; 50% Reduction In Purchases In Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Surat

शगुन खरीदी की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:वडोदरा में 21 करोड़ के सोने-चांदी की बिक्री का अनुमान; राजकोट, अहमदाबाद, सूरत में खरीदी में 50% की कमी

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना महामारी के बीच दिवाली के त्योहार की शुरूआत हो गई है। खास तौर पर धनतेरस के दिन शुकन का सोना खरीदने की परंपरा है। ऐसे में राज्य के बड़े शहरों में लोगों ने सोने-चांदी की खरीदी कर शुकन बचा लिया। इस संदर्भ में 'भास्कर' ने चार मुख्य शहरों अहमदाबाद, सूरत, वडोदरा और राजकोट का एक ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट तैयार किया है। वडोदरा में धनतेरस के दिन 18 करोड़ रुपए का सोना और 3 करोड़ रुपए की चांदी बेचे जाने का अनुमान है।

इसमें भी गुरु पुष्य नक्षत्र के दिन बजाय धनतेरस पर अधिक सोना-चांदी की बिक्री होने की संभावना है। शुकन का सोना खरीदने वडोदरावासियों ने ज्वेलर्स के शो-रूम और सोनी बाजार में भीड़ जुटाई थी, जिसके चलते सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी उल्लंघन हुआ। जबकि सूरत, अहमदाबाद और राजकोट में सोना-चांदी की खरीदी में 50 फीसदी की कमी देखने को मिली है। इस बार कोरोना महामारी के कारण हरेक बाजार में दिखा मंदी का असर देखने को मिला है।

कोरोना के कारण बाजारों में दिखा मंदी का असर

वडोदरा के प्रख्यात गणदेवीकर ज्वेलर्स के मालिक गिरीशभाई गणदेवीकर ने बताया कि कोरोना के कारण हरेक बाजार में मंदी का असर देखने को मिल रहा है। रात तक वडोदरा में सोना-चांदी को मिलाकर 20 से 21 करोड़ रुपए की बिक्री होने की संभावना है, जिसमें सोना 18 करोड़ रुपए और चांदी 3 करोड़ रुपए की बेची जा सकती है। गुरुपुष्य नक्षत्र की तुलना में शुक्रवार को धनतेरस में अधिक बिक्री हो सकती है। गिरीशभाई गणदेवीकर ने बताया गुरुपुष्य नक्षत्र के दिन की तुलना में सोना के दाम में 1 हजार रुपए की गिरावट हुई है। यानि की आज सोना का प्रति तोला का दाम 53 हजार रुपए है जबकि चांदी के दाम में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ।

राधे ज्वेलर्स के मालिक जयेंद्रभाई सोनी ने बताया कि गुरु पुष्य नक्षत्र के दिन की तुलना में धनतेरस के दिन ग्राहकी अच्छी है। छोटे-बड़े सभी ज्वेलर्स के शोरूम और दुकानों में ग्राहक सोने के कंगण और चांदी के सिक्के खरीद रहे है। धनतेरस के दिन लोग आगामी शुरू होने वाले शादी समारोह के लिए भी सोना-चांदी खरीद रहे है।

सोना-चांदी का दाम कम होते ही धनतेरस-दिवाली की 50 फीसदी बुकिंग

राजकोट की बात करें तो सोनी बाजार मं सोना खरीदने हर साल की तुलना में इस साल कम संख्या में भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। लोग अपने बजट के अनुसार छोटी-बड़ी खरीदारी कर रहे है और शुकन बचा रहे है। सोना का दाम कम होने पर धनतेरस और दिवाली की 50 फीसदी बुकिंग हो गई है। मंदी के कारण चाहिए उतनी बिक्री नहीं हो रही है। निवेशक भी सोना खरीदने के लिए चिंतित है, लेकिन व्यापारियों का कहना है कि कोरोना के बीच भी धनतेरस के दिन लोग शुकन बचाने के लिए सोना की खरीदी कर रहे है जो अच्छी बात है।

