रिटेल में कालाबाजारी:सरकारी चावल 22 रुपए के भाव में बेच रहा था

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
गाेडादरा में सरकारी राशन की दुकान में धड़ल्ले से कालाबाजारी हाे रही है। गरीबाें में बांटने वाला सरकारी अनाज दुकानदार 22 रुपए किलाे के भाव से बेच रहा था। आम आदमी पार्टी के वार्ड-26 के प्रमुख संजीव कुमार यादव ने दुकानदार को राशन बेचते हुए रंगेहाथों पकड़ा। आम आदमी पार्टी की ओर से जल्द दुकानदार के खिलाफ मामलतदार और कलेक्टर से शिकायत की जाएगी।

बता दें आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता इससे पहले भी सरकारी राशन की दुकान में होने वाली कालाबाजारी को पकड़ा था। दुकानदारों के खिलाफ मामला भी दर्ज कराया गया था, इसके बावजूद कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। आप के कार्यकर्ता संजीव कुमार यादव ने बताया कि उन्हें गोडादरा में सरकारी राशन की दुकान में कालाबाजारी की जानकारी मिली थी।

संजीव कुमार सरकारी राशन की दुकान में गए तो दुकानदार एक ग्राहक को 22 रुपए प्रतिकिलो के हिसाब से 5 किलो चावल दे रहा था। संजीव कुमार ने इसका वीडियो भी बनाया है।

