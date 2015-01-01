पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बारात से हवालात पहुंचे दूल्हे राजा:अहमदाबाद में दूल्हे ने घोड़ी पर सवार होकर की फायरिंग, वीडियो वायरल होने के दूसरे ही दिन पहुंचे हवालात

अहमदाबाद18 मिनट पहले
फायरिंग करते हुए दूल्हे राजा।
  • अहमदाबाद पुलिस ने वायरल वीडियो के आधार पर मामला दर्ज किया था
  • वहीं, दूल्हे को पिस्टल देने वाले एक अन्य शख्स को भी अरेस्ट किया गया है

अहमदाबाद गुरुवार को एक दूल्हे द्वारा शादी समारोह के दौरान घोड़ी पर सवार होकर पिस्टल से फायरिंग करने वाला वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हुआ था। पुलिस जांच में पता चला कि यह मामला शहर ओढव इलाके का था, जहां बारात के दौरान दूल्हे द्वारा हर्ष फायरिंग की गई। पुलिस ने दूल्हे की पहचान कर उसे अरेस्ट करते हुए जांच की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस हिरासत में दूल्हा और उसे पिस्टल देने वाला शख्स।
पुलिस हिरासत में दूल्हा और उसे पिस्टल देने वाला शख्स।

दूल्हे को पिस्टल देने वाला भी अरेस्ट
दूल्हे के फायरिंग वाला वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के बाद अहमदाबाद पुलिस ने वायरल वीडियो के आधार पर मामला दर्ज किया था। दूल्हे की पहचान शिवा राजपूत के रूप में हुई है। वहीं, शिवा को पिस्टल देने वाले एक अन्य शख्स को भी अरेस्ट किया है।

गाइडलाइन का भी उल्लंघन
अहमदाबाद के ओधवा इलाके में हरेकृष्ण सोसाइटी में एक युवक की शादी के मौके पर एक दूल्हे को घोड़ी पर निकाला गया था। कोरोना के चलते जहां गुजरात में जुलूसों, रैलियों यहां तक कि बारात निकालने पर भी प्रतिबंध है। वहीं, इस मामले में वर पक्ष ने कोरोना के नियमों को ताक पर रखते हुए बारात निकाली थी।। इस शादी के दौरान वर पक्ष डीजे के धुन पर दूल्हे और उसके परिवार के सदस्य झूमते नजर आए और इसी बीच दूल्हे ने हर्ष फायर भी किया।

